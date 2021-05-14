India’s Central Bank imitates CBN’s restrictions on crypto exchanges

India’s central bank – the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – is informally urging lenders to cut ties with cryptocurrency exchangesand traders asthehighly speculativemarketbooms, despiteaSupreme Court ruling that banks can work with the industry, Reuters reported three sources as saying yesterday. According to the news agency, the guidance comes as India is crafting a law to ban cryptocurrencies and penalise anyone dealing in them, which would be among the most sweeping crackdowns on the new investing fad in the world. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on February 5, released a circular addressed to banks and other financial institutions reminding them that transactions in cryptocurrencies and facilitating payment for cryptocurrency exchanges are prohibited. The apex bank further instructed all banks and other financial institutions to identify individuals or entities that transact in cryptocurrency or operate cryptocurrency exchanges and close their accounts.
