India’s PM, Modi Twitter account hacked

The official Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked. Twitter confirmed the hack happened early on September 3, as series of tweets were sent from the account asking its followers to donate cryptocurrency to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The account, @Narendramodi_ in is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website and has more than 2.5 million followers. It was created in May 2011. “Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@ tutanota.com).

We have not hacked Paytm Mall” read one of the tweets from the hacker. Twitter, in a statement said it was aware of the activity and had taken steps to secure the account. Modi’s personal Twitter account, with more than 61 million followers, was unaffected by the incident.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” said a Twitter spokeswoman. In July, hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack celebrity accounts like U.S. Presidential contender Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Tesla founder, Elon Musk, and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.

