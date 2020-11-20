News

India’s total coronavirus infections cross 9m  

Posted on Author Reporter

 

India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.
India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September, reports Reuters.
Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.
Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Diwali was celebrated this month.

Reporter

