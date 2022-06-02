Indices dip 0.03% as bears extend dominance to June

Investors commenced trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) for the month of June on a bearish note as the benchmark indices lost 0.03 per cent at the close of transaction on Tuesday. In specific terms, the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dipped further by 1.24 per cent to stand at 52,974.15 basis points as against a previous close of 53,637.14 basis points.

The All-Share Index fell by 16.13 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.03 per cent to close at 52,974.15 points. Investors lost N9 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N28.559 trillion from N28.567 last traded The losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are Okomu Oil, Conoil, Unilever Nigeria, FBN Holdings (FBNH) and NCR Nigeria, largely impacted market activities for the day.

Also, market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, closed negative as 20 stocks declined, relative to 14 gainers. Eterna Plc recorded the highest price gain of 9.90 per cent to close at N7.44, per share. FTN Cocoa processors followed with a gain 9.38 per cent to close at 35 kobo, while Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) rose by 8.57 per cent to close at N7.22, per share. Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 7.83 per cent to close at N1.24, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) was up by 4.00 per cent to close at N1.30, per share. On the other hand, Okomu Oil led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N193.50, per share.

NCR Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.77 per cent to close at N3.60, while Conoil depreciated by 8.35 per cent to close at N29.30, per share. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals declined by 7.19 per cent to close at N1.55, while Fidelity Bank depreciated by 4.71 per cent to close at N3.24, per share. On market performance, GTI Securities Limited said: “Profittaking continues in yesterday’s trading as all the market sectors closed negative, excluding the consumer goods sector, which increased by 0.09 per cent. We expect fixed income rate to continue to be appealing to investors in the near term.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...