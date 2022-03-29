Indigeneship crisis: A threat to varsities’ growth, universality

CONTROVERSY

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU ), Ile-Ife, in the last two weeks has been in the public eye for a wrong reason – the invasion of the institution by the Ife indigenes over the appointment of a vice-chancellor, which has raised questions of indigeneship confronting the system

…as VC’s controversy ensnares OAU

A huge shame that’ll be difficult to erase – Dons

The Nigerian university system is not only facing difficult times, but under threat of universal phenomenon.

This is as the crisis of appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institutions have been hamstrung by indigeneship problems, which regrettably have continued to challenge their global competitiveness and integrity.

Ensnared by this aberration over the years, stakeholders and education pundits expressed worry that today the indigenship problem has not only reduced the nation’s universities to a geographical enclave, but also localised their outlook before the international community.

They, however, expressed concerns and dismay over what they described as a “threatening phenomenon,” and condemned in strong terms a situation where the clamour for the appointment “at all cost” of Vice-Chancellors of the universities located in their communities on the basis of indigeneship or religion.

Meanwhile, findings by New Telegraph revealed alarming dimensions in the aberrations in the trends in which people called for one of their own to be appointed as vice-chancellor.

For instance, the appointment of a successor of Prof. Idowu Olayinka at the University of Ibadan (UI) suffered similar fate as heated controversy was generated by Ibadan indigenes, who rose against the appointment of any candidate outside Ibadan.

However, crisis started in the university in 2020 when the indigenes of Ibadan land, the institution’s host community, under the umbrella of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) insisted that it was time for the host town to produce

Vice-Chancellor who is an indigene of the town after 73 years of the existence of the university in their land. Also, Muslim groups insisted that in the has 73 years, no Muslim Professor has been elected as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, and therefore, a Muslim must emerge as the next Vice- Chancellor of the university.

Similarly, in 2017, the authorities of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) were confronted in the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor, when the Ilorin Emirate Descendant Progressive Union (IEDPU raised an alarm over alleged plans by “fifth columnists” to scuttle the chances of indigenes of Ilorin, also the university’s host community, emerging the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

IEDPU’s National President, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi, had in a statement titled: “Return of the Fifth Columnist” accused the enemies of the Emirates of launching ceaseless attacks on the personality of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali in order to jeopardise the chances of the emergence of another Ilorin indigene to succeed the incumbent administrator.

However, thistrendassumedanewtwist two weeks ago at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), when the indigenes of Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Cradle of Yoruba land and host community of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), threw caution to the winds by invading the institution with charms to challenge the appointment of the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of

the 60-year-old institution. The Governing Council, led by its Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, had on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, a Professor of Agricultural Economics, and a native of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the same Osun State as the substantive Vice- Chancellor of the university.

But, since the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, who will replace incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, whose five-year single term end in June, this year, there has been an uneasy calm on campus.

The indigenes of Ile-Ife, who are demanding the appointment of one of their sons as the Vice-Chancellor, immediately after the announcement by the Governing Council invaded the university campus with charms and other fetish objects, and closed the two major gates of the institution, and prevented staff, students, and other stakeholders from coming in or going out of the campus to protest the appointment.

The university management, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, titled: “OAU Vice-Chancellorship Appointment: Ife Indigenes Invade Campus with Charms and Fetish Objects,” reaffirmed that due processes were followed and merit was the basis for the appointment of the new Vice- Chancellor.

It worried that the cordial relationship, which hitherto existed between the university and the Ile- Ile communities is not jeopardised, and urged the leadership of the Ile- Ife community to call the protesters to order.

Olanrewaju said they attacked workers, particularly the staff of the Security Unit, and vandalised the Security Office at the Main Gate, while they beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6a.m, and came into the campus with charms, and other fetish items.

“They assembled at the motion ground of the University Secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals,” it said.

On the selection process for the appointment of Bamire, the university explained that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for the interview for the post of Vice- Chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

“The score sheets of each Assessor for individual candidates were dropped into an envelope and sealed, with the signature of the Chairman of Council on each one,” the statement added, saying that the scores of the candidates were collated with Microsoft Excel and ranked from the highest to the lowest.

“The candidate with the highest score was eventually announced as the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Committee had foreknowledge of each candidate’s score before the final collation at the end of the interaction.

“The university is aware of the false presentation of the alphabetical arrangement of the applicants as the authentic list of applicants’ performance where unfounded allegations have been made of changing the leading candidate,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the university management on Saturday in a directive signed by the University Registrar, Mrs. M. I. Omosule, which might not be unconnected with the crisis, ordered the students to proceed on a two-week mid-semester break beginning from yesterday, March 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, stakeholders especially members of the academia, alumni of the university and education pundits have continued to criticised the invasion of OAU, describing it as an ill-wind that will blow the community no good.

“This unwarranted action will only result in the destruction of the image of the university among the comity of ivory towers and the international community,” they said. A don, who is also an alumnus of the university strongly condemned the action, saying: “It is really unfortunate that Nigerian universities are further degenerating into this avoidable abyss of failure and irrelevance.”

The don, who did not want his name in print, further traced the trends of indigeneship crisis in university system, which he said actually started at the University of Ilorin, when against all odds, the community insisted on having Prof. Abdulrahman Oba, an Ilorin man, as Vice-Chancellor.

“The crisis then moved on to Benin, then to Ibadan, and now Ile-Ife. It is doubtful if Nigerian universities are ever going to be in a position to compete with their counterparts all over the world in a situation in which merit may no longer count as a basis for appointing heads of these universities,” he said.

Also, expressing regrets over the issue, another alumnus of university, Prof. Gbadebo Odewumi described the incident: “This is the most shameful atavistic descent into primitive and anti-intellectual Valley of ignorance. It is so sad that I just can’t get the right words to describe my disappointment.

This is my Alma Mater; a citadel we are so proud of as one of the beacons of the very best that Africa has to offer.” Odewumi, who noted that this shameful trend of demanding not for merit, but indigenisation of the vice-chancellorship had been rearing its ugly head for some time now in this country, recalled that never had any group invaded the hallowed citadel to carry out such protest with so-called traditional fetish and disgraceful ritualistic antics.

“An Ife indigene, I learnt, is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State. Nigerians are heading universities all over the world because they are damn good and the very best. A friend, Prof. Akinmoladun from Osun State has been head of a College in New York for quite a long while now,” he said.

On the implications on the university before the international community, the don noted: “What the environment gains when a university is cited in their area is the economic boost in terms of demand for accommodation, purchases, transportation and related multiplier effects.

To think the dividend includes the Vice- Chancellor position is the height of ignorance of what university stands for – Universality. “It is a huge shame. This will be very difficult to erase as it has made the country and its people a laughing stock. It is symptomatic of all that has gone wrong with us as a people and a reminder that we are facing the opposite direction in our development journey. We are retrogressing very fast and it is almost looking very hopeless.

Well the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has intervened, although a bit too late. We hope sanity will prevail.” A member of the Governing Council and former Dean of the university, said: “The ills that beset our universities are far deeper than the symptoms that erupt from time to time.

“The advertisement had seven clear parameters on which the candidates were shortlisted and Prof. Adedoyin was short listed among 16 candidates that OAU can consider out of the 20 applicants. “About 10 of the 16 candidates are well-matured and qualified for the position. However, there is only one position. Interview panel must establish only three and bring them before the council.

“On scoring, it was not a tailor made score for candidate CV, the Committee established general parameters for all. OAU is full of intellectual stars. Prof. Bamire is a 14 years professor. Has been an HOD, Dean and a Deputy Vice-Chancellor. All these carry marks because they are relevant experience to the position. Prof. Adedoyin is Professor of 11 years standing; he has been Head and Dean, but was never Provost of his College (Health Sciences).

There are several others from the College, who have been HOD, Director of Institutes and Provost of the college, and Prof. Adedoyin himself knows this.” He added: Prof. Adedoyin is a peace loving person and has congratulated the appointed Vice- Chancellor.

The letter of protest was not written by him and was never submitted to the University Registrar. We all got it on the Internet. He was forced to sign the letter under duress.

He is 57 years and still qualified to apply after five years, if he prepares himself for it to stand out.” Meanwhile, the don also regretted that clique politics, vested interest, sectarian special interest, narrow minded exclusionist mentality, nepotistic calculations, and, not least, reckless impunity are found in the Nigerian academe.

New Telegraph further learnt that the universities of Ilorin, Ahmadu Bello, Bayero, UNN, UDUS, UNIPORT and Calabar, among others, all went through (and probably still going through) a phase in these “sectarian wars.”

A don, who spoke with New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, bemoaned the perspectives that have become the reality in the Nigerian universities, adding that it is a common practice now that, in many cases, the Governing Councils that make the final pronouncement on the report of the Joint Selection Committee’s selection process, pretend to be oblivious of the undercurrent and deliberate compromise skewed in favour of “the anointed candidate”, and like the “proverbial ostrich” that buries its head in the sand while the whole body is in the open.

To him, the aberration of cabalism in our universities remains the facts as it characterised the unfortunate situation of our universities, driven on the wheel of cabalism. He stated: “You either belong or let the cabal alone, usually cult-like in their self-centred nefarious activities, all in the bid to ensure their hegemonic hold on the status quo; often brazen and deadly, sadly at the expense of the university system.

“The result is that meaningful progress is far from any system that has neither regard, nor value for merit, quality and justice. Mediocrity is king where religion and ethnic considerations are criteria for appointment into offices meant to serve humanity.

“The aftermath of a systemic dysfunction such as I have described here is that you find many brilliant so-called nonindigenes, choosing to remain passive observers; deliberately they steer clear of the “madding crowd” to save their sanity.

“That is the sad reality of our Nigerian universities today, and until all the stakeholders are ready for self-purgation and psychic retrieval from the current stifling warped values, so as to reclaim our long lost humanity, and work for our collective good, there can be no meaningful progress made in those universities.

“Unless we consciously individually and collectively reform our minds and mindset, the idea of global competitiveness and local relevance of Nigerian universities will remain illusory.”

The don condemned that lack of a truly national ideology, saying this would have helped to define our thoughts and determine our goals; help to develop requisite sensibility in and on all matters, including the way we should run the university system to achieve the expected outcomes.

