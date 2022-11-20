Business

Indigenous auto firm, Ingrace Group donates vehicle

The Enugu State government has expressed delight at the commitment of Ingrace Group in promoting indigenously manufactured vehicles in Nigeria.

Speaking when a delegation from Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the state government recently, to assess the durability, flexibility and strength, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, congratulated the automobile company for demonstrating the ‘We can do it in Nigeria’ spirit. Ortuanya disclosed that the company’s vision is in tandem with the cardinal policies of Ugwuanyi’s administration in investment promotion and protection of life and property.

Appreciating Ingrace Motors for the car donation, Ortuanya informed the company that the state government will come up with policies to foster its growth and actualise its vision in the interest of the people of Enugu, Nigeria and humanity. Earlier, the CEO of the company, Chief Onu, told the governor that the company has obtained the Federal Government’s approval to assemble vehicles in the country, adding that they have also entered into  business partnership with Chinese companies.

 

Onu disclosed that the automobile company has acquired over 600 plots of land, completely cleared, at Ezimo, Udenu Local Council, for the assembly plant and has paid for all the assembly equipment. The CEO, who acknowledged the governor’s support to the company over the years, said: “We have come to the state Government House to seek the state government’s support and blessings.

 

