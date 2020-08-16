Indigenous FCT leaders fume over demolition of communities

Leaders of Gbaygis and other indigenous people of Abuja appear not to be on the same page with the Federal Capital Territory Administration over the on going demolition of some indigenous communities.

These leaders on Sunday frowned at the modalities for the demolition exercise, saying that stakeholders were never consulted before the action that has rendered many people homeless amidst the COVID-19 pandemic induced hardship.

One of such leaders, Hon. Jiba Micah, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee and member representing AMAC/Bwari Constituency, specifically said that the demolition of Apo Akpanjenya community at 5am when the residents were still asleep was an inhuman act.

Micah, who condemned the action of the Department of Development Control, also vowed that the House Committee on Area Councils and Auxiliary matters will investigate the rational behind the demolition.

The lawmaker, who allegedly broke down in tears seeing the ruin of the community, maintained that FCT stakeholders were never carried along before the demolition took place, saying the act was an abuse of law and human rights.

