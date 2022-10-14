Indigenous firm raises $3.3m for enhanced data services

Nigerian data and intelligence company, Stears, has raised $3.3 million to enhance its data collection and analytics capabilities, acquire talent and expand into East and Southern Africa. This seed round was led by MaC Venture Capital.

It also saw participation from Serena Ventures, Melo 7 Tech Partners, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund and Cascador. Students of the London School of Economics and Oxford, Preston Ideh, Abdul Abdulrahim, Foluso Ogunlana and Michael Famoroti founded Stears in 2017 as the solution to data dearth in the country. Since then, Stears has evolved from a free-to-read publication into a data and intelligence company. The startup’s flagship product is Stears Insights, formerly known as Stears Business, a site that offers in-depth insight for finance professionals, using data.

By crunching proprietary and publicly available data, Stears Insights is able to provide valuable insights for its individual and corporate clients. Over the years, Stears has slowly but surely entered the data and intelligence industry and currently provides data collection, production, advisory and analysis services. “We know global professionals need our data and insight because banks, research firms, develop-ment organisations and investors are already using our early products. Our customers tell us we are building a ‘systemically important’ company to address Africa’s data problem,” Stears’ CEO, Preston Ideh, explains in a statement. Its $100 yearly subscription product, Stears Premium publishes long-form articles that discuss pertinent issues in business and finance, economy, tech, government and policy. Apart from finance professionals and knowledge workers who use it to get ahead of the curve, big businesses and institutions that see its value pay a group subscription for their employees.

Some of these businesses and institutions include Sterling Bank, Sparkle, Piggyvest, Paystack, United Nations Development Programme, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the European Investment Bank. In a statement, Stears said its user base has grown at around 6.5 per cent month-onmonthly in the past year, doubling its total number of users over the last year. Enterprise customers contribute 75 per cent of its revenue, rising from 45 per cent in 2021. According to the company, its revenue in the past six months of 2022 surpassed that for all of 2021. “Our experience with our flagship insights product, Stears Premium, introduced us to significant demand for more than just insights.

Now, we are working with international development institutions and financial institutions to produce proprietary and exclusive datasets that don’t exist anywhere else. With this new investment, we can expand our data coverage to target the needs of global professionals who want direct access to our data, not just our insight,” Stear’s COO and data scientist, Abdul Abdulrahim, said. Despite already running its publication for two years, Stears first came into the limelight in 2019 when it launched Stears Election, Nigeria’s first real-time election database which aggregated official election data.

During the 2019 presidential election fever periods, February and March, Stears Election was visited by 7 million Nigerians. It subsequently averaged two million visits for the rest of the year. Back in 2019, Stears received $600,000 in pre-seed funding from Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund to grow its data arm, Stears Data and build a premium subscription product, Stears Premium. Just last month, it received up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding after it was selected for the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort. With this fresh fund, Stears’ total cumulative funding has risen to about $4 million.

