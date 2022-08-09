Metro & Crime

Indiscipline: Police dismiss corporal over extortion, brutality

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A Police Corporal, Liyomo OkoiIn, has been dismissed from the Force over brutality and extortion. The policeman, OkoiIn with Force number 524503 was dismissed for gross misconduct captured in a viral video on July 31, where he was seen flogging a man with a machete.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said his dismissal takes effect.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed grave disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion leveled against some police officers via various complaint channels available to the public, particularly on social media platforms.

Adejobi said the IGP has there- fore directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/ Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as further incidences of this nature would be viewed strictly.

 

The IGP has also ordered a wholistic overhaul of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

 

