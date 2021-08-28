Individual opinions not enough to assess APC performance –PGF DG

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman has stated that individual opinions were not enough to judge the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lukman, who state this in statement he issued yesterday also called for state police. According to him, the time for state police is now, giving the level of insecurity in the country Lukman believe the government can also do more especially in relation to getting the Nation’s security agencies to be more accountable.

He said: “Certainly, all these measures can be strengthened, and the government can do more especially in relation to getting our security agencies to be more accountable. Everything considered, the current security structure in the country needs to be radically reformed. Issues of amending the laws to enable state governments establish state police are clearly unavoidable. “However, there are conditions that must be met before any decision to establish state police can serve as a good response to Nigeria’s security challenges. This include the requirement that processes of regulating the operations of the state police should be centralised as part of the functions of the Federal Police.

Under that, for instance, issues of recruitment, qualification, background checks for those to be recruited, enforcement of disciplinary requirement, arms procurement and training for weapon handling, etc. should be handled at Federal level so that there are uniform standards across the country.

It should be like the case of universities with National University Commission (NUC) serving as the regulatory body enforcing standards across all Nigerian universities. “Outside regulations, there are issues of funding. Most time, Nigerians make proposals in terms of how government should address challenges with the assumption that funding is given, which means that government can always mobilise the resources. This is mostly exaggerated. To address Nigerian security challenges, especially if the establishment of state police is to be considered, there must be a new funding arrangement, which should insulate the operations of Nigeria Police including the new state police to be established from all the uncertainties surrounding public financial management.”

