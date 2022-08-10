Individuals, not parties, make leadership difference –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday identified a lack of effective political leadership as the bane of Nigeria.

According to him, the country will develop if political leaders place service above self-interest. He insists it is his performance that is winning plaudits for him, not because he is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “Take me away today from the PDP to another party, I will still perform”.

Wike, who said this yesterday during the inauguration of the dualised Ogbunuabali- Eastern Bypass Road by former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko in Port Harcourt, added that it is wrong for people to think that leadership is a function of a political party, insisting that it is about the mindset of the individual.

He said: “Leadership is not about a party, leadership is about an individual. Party is only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people I have this capacity, I have this quality to render services to you. If you take me away today from the PDP to another party, I will still perform.

So, it is not because I’m in the PDP that I’m performing. “It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people. Take me to the Young Professionals Programme (YPP), allow me to become whatever I will become there, I will perform.

Take me to any party, I will perform. So, it is not the party that makes you perform.” The governor said while some other political leaders have used the economic hardship as an excuse not to render leadership and service to their people, he found a more rewarding way to sustain the delivery of projects in Rivers.

Wike took a swipe at certain politicians from the state who criticised him after saying on Monday that he was in charge of the state.

He said: “Because some people went to school late, they don’t understand when somebody says I am in charge of this state. I never said I am in charge of the votes in this state. But I know I can talk to my people and my people will listen to me. “Some people say I have only one vote, I agree. I can’t vote two times. I will only vote once.

But because of the services I have rendered to the people, the state will listen to me.” He announced the release of the N2 billion he promised the community. Wamakko lauded Wike for his leadership qualities.

