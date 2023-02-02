Indomie relies on research & development to meet consumers’ needs

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, the leading noodles brand in Nigeria, has promised its teeming consumers improved brand offerings in 2023. The company is determined to leverage its goodwill and consumer satisfaction made possible through the consistent delivery of quality variants of the number one family noodles brand. Speaking on the brand’s projections for 2023 during an interactive session at the corporate head office in Lagos, the Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju revealed that the brand is poised to surpass its achievements in 2022.

He said, “Our achievements in 2022 and previous years are largely due to our commitment to consistently deliver unrivalled quality products to our consumers and resting on our oars has never been an option. In our continued consumer-satisfaction drive that has made Indomie a household name, we are driving towards reinforcing and positioning our brands in the hearts of families across Nigeria.”

Ashiwaju emphasised that DUFIL relies on its highly technological research and development (R&D) process to identify consumers’ culinary needs and ensure products are developed specifically to meet these needs with unmatched precision. “Indomie is the go-to brand for quality in the noodles category, and no other brand can match Indomie’s drive for consumer-brand excellence both in quality and taste.”

The company is looking to build on its achievements in 2022 that saw it cart away several awards like the Brandcom Awards for “Most Iconic Noodles Brand of the Year,” and the ADVAN Awards for the “Consumer Choice for the Brand of the Year Award”. The Indomie brand last year engaged in a series of corporate social responsibility programmes and national consumer promotions. Towards the end of 2022, the brand launched the Indomie Jollof into the market and this is already generating the needed frenzy among noodle lovers across the country.

This is in addition to several other exciting variants such as Indomie chicken, Indomie Onion, Indomie Crayfish, Indomie Oriental Fried Noodles, and Indomie Pepper Soup among several others. Consumer-centric campaigns such as the “I Love My Indomie” promotion enabled many consumers to take home loads of delicious Indomie instant noodles packs and financial rewards in the hundreds of thousands of Naira. According to Ashiwaju, the year 2023 will see indomie create more brand engagement opportunities for consumers and provide them with exciting rewards for their loyalty. At the end of the interactive session, the new Indomie Head of Marketing, Ramanathan Solayappan was introduced. Ramanathan expressed excitement at managing one of the best brands in the world and promised to re-enforce and position the Indomie brand in the hearts of families across Nigeria.

