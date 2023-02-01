News

Indomie to sustain market leadership through consumer satisfaction

Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, one of the leading noodle brands in Nigeria, has promised its teeming consumers improved brand offerings in 2023. The company is determined to leverage its goodwill and consumer satisfaction made possible through the consistent delivery of quality variants of the number one family noodles brand. Speaking on the brand’s projections for 2023 during an interactive session at its corporate head office in Lagos, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Du-fil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju, said the brand is poised to surpass its achievements in 2022. He said: “Our achievements in 2022 and in the previous years are largely due to our commitment to consistently deliver unrivalled quality products to our consumers and resting on our oars has never been an option.”

 

