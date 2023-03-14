Sports

Indonesia 2023: Nigeria’s nemesis, Portugal and Argentina, fail to reach World Cup finals

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Portugal, who got the better of Nigeria in a 2-0 in the Final of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 1989, and Argentina, who beat the Flying Eagles to the trophy in The Netherlands in 2005, have both failed to make the cut as the field for this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia filled up at the weekend.

Europe’s flag bearers will be England, France, Israel, Italy and Slovakia, while South America will be represented by Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador – leaving out both Portugal and Argentina from the equation. Even Cup holders Ukraine got bumped in the qualifying race.

All 24 finalists have emerged following the conclusion of the Africa U20 Cup in Egypt at the weekend, with champions Senegal, vice champions The Gambia, third-placed Nigeria and fourth-placed Tunisia to bear the touch for the continent.

Reigning vice champions Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Iraq and Japan will be flying Asia’s flag, while USA, Honduras, Guatemala and Dominican Republic will represent North and Central America. Fiji and New Zealand will bear the flag of Oceania.

All the teams will be in the four different pots for the Draw to be conducted at the Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Centre in Denpasar, Bali with Nigeria already slotted into Pot 3. African champions Senegal are in Pot 1 alongside Italy, USA and France while The Gambia and Tunisia have homes in Pot 4.

The teams will be drawn in six groups of four teams each, with the top two teams from each group and the four best third-place finishers in the six groups making the progress to the Round of 16.

Ukraine won the last championship in France in 2019, having defeated Korea Republic 3-1.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okocha to Eagles: Beware of Black Stars

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles’ captain and Nigeria legend, Austin Jay-Jay, has warned the senior national team that the Black Stars could be a tough nut to crack, in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. “Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and so […]
Sports

EPL: Norwich relegated after loss, Burnley in comeback win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Liverpool beat spirited Newcastle Norwich were relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park. The tame loss, coupled with Burnley’s dramatic comeback win at Watford, leaves the Canaries bottom of the table and 13 points from safety with four games to play, reports the BBC. Their fans continued to support […]
Sports

NFF election: Gara Gombe pleads cautious approach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Gara Gombe, has appealed to interested persons eyeing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) presidency in the election expected to hold later in the year to exercise restraint.   About five aspirants comprising one administrator and former Nigeria internationals have so far indicated interest in the NFF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica