Indonesia becomes first signatory of UNWTO’s Tourism Ethics Convention

The Republic of Indonesia has become the first signatory of the Framework Convention on Tourism Ethics, the landmark instrument created to ensure global tourism is fair, inclusive, more transparent, and works for everyone. The ceremony hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Madrid, is said to be a significant step towards the ratification of the Convention, which was adopted during the 23rd meeting of the UNWTO General Assembly in September 2019.

The Convention was commended as a “big step forward” towards introducing a universal, legally binding ethical code for tourism. In attendance at the special ceremony was the country’s Ambassador to Spain, Bapak Hermono, signalling its strong commitment to uphold the highest ethical principles as it expands its tourism sector.

Indonesia played an important role in the drafting of the Convention as part of the Committee that converted the Global Code of Ethics in Tourism into an international legally binding instrument.

A Member State since 1975, it is currently working with UNWTO to restart tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, UNWTO conducted a virtual meeting with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the Regional Government of Bali to explore solutions for the safe reopening of Bali to international visitors. In this regard, technical assistance from UNWTO will be provided in due course.

