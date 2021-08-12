Top Stories

Indonesia begs Nigeria over assault on diplomat

Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

After days of diplomatic row, Indonesia Thursday formally apologised to the Federal Government over the assaulting of a diplomat, Mohammed Buba, in the South-East Asian country.

Buba, an accredited Nigerian Diplomat, was assaulted by Indonesian Immigration officers, prompting Nigeria to threaten to review diplomatic relations with the country.

Speaking with the Associated Press Thursday, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Teuku Faizasyah, said the country regrets the incident, according to an online news portal, THEWILL.

He said the incident, which is an isolated case, is in no way related to the commitment of the Indonesian government to carrying out its obligations as a host country.

Faizasyah said the Indonesian government also works in accordance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

He said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the incident on August 7th in Jakarta. This is an isolated incident, and is in no way related to the commitment of the Indonesian government in carrying out its obligations as host country or in accordance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

Recall that the Nigerian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said the Indonesian Government has apologised over an assault on a Nigerian diplomatic officer by Immigration officials last Saturday.

The viral video of the event shows at least three men in a vehicle assaulting Buba, ignoring his screams of pain.

While two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the back seat, another freely assaulted his unprotected head as he cried out in anguish and at a point could be heard shouting: “I can’t breath!”.

The ministry had said: “The Nigerian government has complained strongly to the government of Indonesia and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The unfortunate incident is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between states.”

