Sports

Indonesia: How fans died in the arms of players in stadium crush

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Football fans “died in the arms” of players during a crush at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan stadium, the home team coach has said, as the number of children killed in the tragedy rose to 32. Javier Roca said the crush at the match in Java, in which 125 people lost their lives, left him “mentally shattered”.

Authorities say the youngest victim of Saturday’s disaster was just three. Some 18 officers are being investigated after police fired tear gas at fans who invaded the pitch when the match ended. More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were trampled on and suffocated in crushes as they fled the gas. Indonesia’s deputy minister of children and women affairs said the children were aged between three and 17.

An eyewitness told the BBC that police had fired numerous gas rounds “continuously and fast” after the situation with fans became “tense”. Home team Arema FC supporters ran onto the pitch when the match ended in a 3-2 defeat to their rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Videos on social media show fans clambering over fences to escape. Separate videos appeared to show lifeless bodies on the floor. One witness, Chandra, told the BBC that a sea of smoke in the stands caused instant panic among spectators.

“Little kids were crying, women were fainting, screams were heard everywhere, all were flocking out,” he said. Another fan, Eko, said he couldn’t get out of the stand’s exits due to the number of people trying to escape.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Red-hot Osimhen to continue form against Cagliari

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will on Sunday hope to continue his rich vein of form when his club, Napoli take on Cagliari in the Italian Serie A.   Seeking to prolong their perfect start to the season, leaders Napoli welcome struggling Cagliari to Stadio Maradona on Sunday.     While the visitors are still […]
Sports

International Gymnastics Federation President says computers may eventually replace judges

Posted on Author Reporter

    Morinari Watanabe, newly re-elected as President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), believes the computer scoring system being developed for the sport may one day take over from human judges. The 3D system, which has already been introduced to selected FIG events, is being supplied by Fujitsu, brought on board as one of […]
Sports

Etebo completes Watford loan move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles midfielder Oghene Etebo has undergone a medical with newlypromoted Watford ahead of a move away from English rivals Stoke City. The 25-year-old will join the English Premier League side on a season-long loan with an option to buy. It will be Etebo’s third loan from Stoke since he signed a five-year deal with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica