Indonesia: How fans died in the arms of players in stadium crush

Football fans “died in the arms” of players during a crush at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan stadium, the home team coach has said, as the number of children killed in the tragedy rose to 32. Javier Roca said the crush at the match in Java, in which 125 people lost their lives, left him “mentally shattered”.

Authorities say the youngest victim of Saturday’s disaster was just three. Some 18 officers are being investigated after police fired tear gas at fans who invaded the pitch when the match ended. More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were trampled on and suffocated in crushes as they fled the gas. Indonesia’s deputy minister of children and women affairs said the children were aged between three and 17.

An eyewitness told the BBC that police had fired numerous gas rounds “continuously and fast” after the situation with fans became “tense”. Home team Arema FC supporters ran onto the pitch when the match ended in a 3-2 defeat to their rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Videos on social media show fans clambering over fences to escape. Separate videos appeared to show lifeless bodies on the floor. One witness, Chandra, told the BBC that a sea of smoke in the stands caused instant panic among spectators.

“Little kids were crying, women were fainting, screams were heard everywhere, all were flocking out,” he said. Another fan, Eko, said he couldn’t get out of the stand’s exits due to the number of people trying to escape.

