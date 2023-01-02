Industrial Accident: Court orders firm to pay N15m to ex-staff

Justice J. I. Targema of the National Industrial Court in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered a firm, Axxon Energy Limited, to pay the sum of N15 million, to an ex-staff, Happy Uche, as compensation.

The judge arrived at the decision while delivering judgement in a suit instituted by the former manager, whose left leg was amputated as a result of the accident he had while working with the firm.

It would be recalled that Uche had dragged Axxon Energy Limited and its Managing Director, Victor Akan before the court in a suit designated NICN/ ASB/10/2019 after the leg was amputated. in his judgment, Justice Targema held that, “There is no taking away the fact that the claimant has his amputated lower left limb to live with and be reminded of the accident for life. For this, and just this, I award the sum of N15 million as damages to the claimant against the defendants.

“On the whole, the claimant’s case succeeds in part and only in terms of the following declaration and order: “It is hereby declared that the defendants are vicariously liable for the negligence of their employee who caused the accident that led to the fatal injury suffered by the claimant, thereby leading to the amputation of his lower left limb.

“The defendants shall pay to the claimant the sum of N5 million only as damages for negligence for the loss of the lower left limb of the claimant while on the way in defendants’ vehicle for Casing and Tubular running operation at Okpia, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria.

“The said N15 million shall be paid within 30 days of this judgement, failing which it shall attract interest at 10 percent per annum. Judgement is entered accordingly.” Uche through his lawyer, Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye (SAN), had asked the court for the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that the defendants were vicariously liable for the negligence of the driver of the vehicle which led to the accident that cost the claimant his left lower limb.

“An order directing the defendants to pay the sum of N5, 785, 650 (Five Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira) as his accrued emoluments, allowances, and gratuity.

“An order directing the defendants to pay to the claimant the sum of N100 million as compensation for the permanent deformity of the claimant caused by the accident. And the cost of N2 million for the filing of this action”.

