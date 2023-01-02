Law

Industrial Accident: Court orders firm to pay N15m to ex-staff

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice J. I. Targema of the National Industrial Court in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered a firm, Axxon Energy Limited, to pay the sum of N15 million, to an ex-staff, Happy Uche, as compensation.

 

The judge arrived at the decision while delivering judgement in a suit instituted by the former manager, whose left leg was amputated as a result of the accident he had while working with the firm.

It would be recalled that Uche had dragged Axxon Energy Limited and its Managing Director, Victor Akan before the court in a suit designated NICN/ ASB/10/2019 after the leg was amputated. in his judgment, Justice Targema held that, “There is no taking away the fact that the claimant has his amputated lower left limb to live with and be reminded of the accident for life. For this, and just this, I award the sum of N15 million as damages to the claimant against the defendants.

“On the whole, the claimant’s case succeeds in part and only in terms of the following declaration and order: “It is hereby declared that the defendants are vicariously liable for the negligence of their employee who caused the accident that led to the fatal injury suffered by the claimant, thereby leading to the amputation of his lower left limb.

“The defendants shall pay to the claimant the sum of N5 million only as damages for negligence for the loss of the lower left limb of the claimant while on the way in defendants’ vehicle for Casing and Tubular running operation at Okpia, Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria.

 

“The said N15 million shall be paid within 30 days of this judgement, failing which it shall attract interest at 10 percent per annum. Judgement is entered accordingly.” Uche through his lawyer, Emokiniovo Dafe-Akpedeye (SAN), had asked the court for the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that the defendants were vicariously liable for the negligence of the driver of the vehicle which led to the accident that cost the claimant his left lower limb.

“An order directing the defendants to pay the sum of N5, 785, 650 (Five Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira) as his accrued emoluments, allowances, and gratuity.

“An order directing the defendants to pay to the claimant the sum of N100 million as compensation for the permanent deformity of the claimant caused by the accident. And the cost of N2 million for the filing of this action”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Furore over Buhari’s grazing routes’ policy

Posted on Author TUNDE OYESINA writes

Lawyers: Grazing routes’ policy’ll exacerbate herders/farmers’ clashes   Oppositions have continued to rise over the planned policy of grazing route by President Muhammadu Buhari. While some concerned state governors have kicked against it, legal experts have equally knocked it off on legal grounds. TUNDE OYESINA writes   There are strong indications that legal battle may […]
Law

€40,000 fraud: Witness narrates how businessman was defrauded, tenders evidence

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Agbetuyi Ademola, has told an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos on how an acclaimed visa agent, Abiodun Abiola Sodiq, allegedly committed a 40,000 euros fraud. Ademola, who is an investigator attached to the Cybercrime section of the EFCC, told the court that the defendant allegedly […]
Law

Lagos CJ, AG, others strategise on curbing crimes

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) as well as the Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ja’Afaru Ahmed, are among the dignitaries expected to speak on how to break the vicious wheel of crime at a conference organized by a Nongovernmental Organization […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica