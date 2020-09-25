News

Industrial action: Ignore Unions, HoS tells workers

*Insists court order exists stopping strike

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has called on workers to disregard the planned industrial joint action against the government by both the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Yemi-Esan through a statement issued late Friday evening insisted that all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential service must come to work, noting that the industrial action planned to begin on Monday, September 28 was against an extant order of the Industrial Court.

While she didn’t disclose the penalty for workers who would disobey the directive to join the Unions nationwide strike action, she ordered Permanent Secretaries to and Heads of MDAs to ensure total compliance.

She said: “Sequel to the call by the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the Labour Unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020 restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are therefore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.”

