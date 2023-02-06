News Top Stories

Industrial Court Comment: NLC censures El-Rufai

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

T he Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has described the recent comments of Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir el-Rufai against the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) as irresponsible, unbecoming, and capable of undermining our public institutions. A statement signed by NLC’s President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba yesterday in Abuja, noted that the governor’s allegations against the NICN were spurious, mischievous, malicious, and prejudicial and revealed the extent of el-Rufai’s bigotry, and ignorance in simple judicial matters. El-Rufai had said one of Nigeria’s greatest mistakes was setting up the NICN which he alleged freed people who were accused of corrupt prac-tices.

The NLC, while stating that the “disparaging comments” by el-Rufai were dangerous and represent the height of flippant commentary, added that they present him as a governor who neither believes in rules nor systems. The statement partly reads: “Right wing extremism which el-Rufai represents is dangerous to our democracy because it does not believe in rules or laws other than its own rules and laws and seeks to destroy that which it cannot control.

“The public service rules are meant to be respected in all circumstances by both government and employees. Labour standards and rules are also meant to be respected by all including Mr. el- Rufai. Hiring and firing workers like slaves has no place in a democratic system guided by the rule of law.”

 

Our Reporters

