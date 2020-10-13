News

Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike over minimum wage

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday granted an ex-parte order restraining labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage.

 

Granted by Justice D. K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the court, the order came as the labour unions directed its members to proceed on an indefinite strike from today unless the government acceded to its requests. The ex-parte order had been served on the labour unions in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday afternoon.

 

The government had repeatedly said it was willing to pay the minimum wage based on a table that its resources can accommodate without halting its delivery of infrastructure and public services to the rest of the population.

 

It added that the local government should also be allowed to negotiate what it can afford based on its financial capacity, warning that insisting on the state signing any agreement that would bind the local governments to the state’s own table would lead to bankruptcy at the third tier of government and would ultimately lead to arrears of unpaid salaries.

 

The labour unions, however, insisted that the state government must sign the same minimum wage agreement for the state and local government workers.

 

In an affidavit filed at the industrial court in suit No NICN/AK/53/2020, the government was asking whether it was lawful for it to sign an agreement affecting local government workers when it was not in control of local government finances nor having its funds in its custody.

 

The case was instituted by the Attorney-General of Kwara State as plaintiff while the defendants include the Nigeria Labour Congress; Trade Union Congress; Joint Negotiation Committee; Aliyu Issa Ore (State NLC Chairman), Ezekiel Adegoke (State TUC Chairman); and Saliu Suleiman (JNC Chairman).

 

The court, among other things, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the “defendants/ respondents jointly and severally by themselves, their agents, servants, employees, workmen, privies or authorities how so ever described from declaring any strike or industrial action or embarking on the planned industrial action of any nature effective on the 12th and/ or 13th day of October, 2020 or at any other date pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

 

It also granted an order restraining the defendants from taking further steps in respect of the subject matter of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice and another order for substituted service of the originating summons and any order of the court.

 

The government asked the court to declare that the local government was a separate tier of government with its own financial autonomy, which wages could not be determined by the state government, irrespective of some oversight powers the state government may have on them, just as the federal government had some oversight powers on the states

