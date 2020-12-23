Industrial court stops workers strike at INTELS

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has restrained the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) from disturbing the staff of INTELS from entering the company’s operational areas and facilities to perform their duties. Also, it has granted an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the unions from embarking on or continuing any industrial action against INTELS Nigeria Limited. The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice F.I. Kola-Olalere, ruled on an ex-parte motion in suit number NICN/PHC/155/2020 filed by INTELS in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It would be recalled that MWUN and SSASCGOC began an indefinite strike at INTELS last week over redundancy of some workers at the Onne Port. However, the management of INTELS expressed concern over the industrial action, which it said had negatively impacted its services at the port. The company said the affected workers were not its employees, but staff of one of its labour contractors named Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS).

Ruling on the ex-parte application, Justice Kola-Olalere granted an order of interim injunction pending the determination of the motion on notice restraining all the defendants, their agents as contained in prayer one of the this application at page I36 and page 137 of the record from continuing their industrial action, work to rule, strike and/or work stoppage, which will howsoever affect the business activities of the claimant/applicant or any of its clients in any of the claimant/applicant’s 4 (four) operational areas located at Onne and Port Harcourt Ports in Rivers State, Warri in Delta State, and Calabar Port in Cross River State.

“I hereby grant an order of interim injunction pending the determination of the motion on notice in prayer 2 restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns, executors, representatives and persons corporate and non-corporate claiming through them from preventing the staff of the claimant or those seconded to it by other companies and who are not affected by the declaration of redundancy from entering the operational areas and facilities of the claimant/applicant and performing their duties and/or rendering services for which they were employed by claimant/applicant in any of the 4 (four) operational areas of the claimant/applicant located at Onne and Port Harcourt Ports in Rivers State, Warri in Delta State and Calabar Port in Cross River State,” he said.

