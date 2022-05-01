Industrial dispute: Atiku calls for new approach

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for a new approach in resolving industrial dispute between government and workers.

He also appealed to the federal and state governments to strive to bring members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other striking labour unions back to the negotiation table, in the interest of the Nigerian youth, and the educational system of the country, which he said, is dying gradually due to these incessant labour unrests.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office to mark this year’s May Day celebration, said such labour-friendly policies would guarantee improved national productivity, better working conditions for workers, particularly low-income and casual workers, who have suffered so much anguish and pains in their daily working lives and living.

He decried what he described as “unbearable the pains and pang of hunger, hyper inflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges”

Nigerian workers encounter in their daily lives, but told them that “there is hope from this socio-economic slope.” Atiku told the workers that he feels their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots, if given an opportunity to lead the country.

The former vice president also expressed concerns that wages and salaries have remained static, in the face of food scarcity and inflation. According to him: “Children are out of school due to no fault of theirs. Farmers can no longer go to farm for fear of bandits.

Traders cannot commute freely without being abducted. No energy to power industries and companies are shutting down geometrically; all conspired as burden on the citizenry. “But all hope is not lost. We need not be forlorn; time is ripe to vote out bad governance and Nigerian workers should lead the way with their voter’s cards at the next polls, to ensure the return of better days.”

He praised the resilience and determination of Nigerian workers, despite the myriad of man-made challenges confronting them.

Atiku noted that, “Nigerians are hardworking and industrious people, who can compete with the best in the world given a conducive atmosphere and good work environment; good training, welfare package and enabling laws.”

He urged them to keep hope alive, cultivate a new spirit of patriotism that will be geared towards nation building and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Our country shall fare very well in the coming years if as a nation and people, our leaders and citizens imbibe a new spirit and approach in our attitude to managing the workplace, corporate governance and our nation’s wealth,” he said.

