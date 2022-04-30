News

Industrial dispute: Atiku calls for new approach

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja
Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for a new approach in resolving industrial dispute between government and workers.

He also appealed to the federal and state governments to strive to bring members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other striking labour unions back to the negotiation table in the interest of the Nigerian youths, and the educational system of the country, which he said, is dying gradually due to these incessant labour unrests.

Atiku in a statement by his media office to mark this year’s May Day celebration, said such labour-friendly policies would guarantee improved national productivity, better working conditions for workers, particularly low-income and casual workers who have suffered so much anguish and pains in their daily working lives and living.

He decried what he described as “unbearable the pains and pang of hunger, hyper inflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges” Nigerian workers encounter in their daily lives, but told them that “there is hope from this socio-economic slope.”

Atiku told the workers that he feels their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots, if given an opportunity to lead the country.

The former vice president also expressed concern that wages and salaries have remained static, in the face of food scarcity and inflation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

