Industrial harmony vital for economic growth, says TUC president

The President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has tasked employers of labour in the country to put their employees’ welfare and safety ahead of other considerations in their operations. Olaleye, who stated this while touring five shipping and haulage companies in the Apapa area of Lagos State added that workers are the engine of growth and development, and should not be denied their health, safety and other entitlements.

Accompanied by TUC General Secretary, Barr. Musa Lawal and the President-President General, Senior Staff Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, Comrade Harrison Asonye, Olaleye, who heads over 45 affiliate labour unions in Nigeria, harped on good health management schemes in the form of HMOs for the welfare of employees while still in active service as a preemptive measure to guard against illnesses at retirement.

At the tour of CMA CDG Delmas Nigeria Limited, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Nigeria, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hull Blyth Nigeria, and Tin-Can Island Container Terminal Ltd (TICT) he said his visit enabled him to carry out on-the-spot assessment of issues instead of depending on second hand information. He also canvassed for greater synergy between management, investors and workers of various industries in the country for the greater good of all, stating that this is vital for economic growh and development.

He explained that the union was a partner in progress of employers of labour and not anti-management which was the general perception because those who create employment opportunities help the economy and families you generate income. He also pointed out that creating a conducive environment for workers makes for a better and healthier workforce which ultimately impacts on the bottom line.

In his words, ‘’no worker will want to destroy the pot from which he or she eats’’ and advised that management must become more sensitive to the needs of workers and their invaluable contributions. Olaleye also canvassed for mutually beneficial, harmonious relationship between the national union, units and their employers.

His host, Asonye thanked the management of his company for supporting and encouraging him in the discharge of his official duties which he combines which his position as the President- General of the maritime workers He also enjoined members of association in the units/ companies visited to support the executives and their various managements in their quest towards achieving their corporate goals, progress for the workers and fair working conditions. At CMA CDG -The MD, Lionel Odeyer welcomed the TUC president and other officials in his entourage drawn from the TUC and its affiliates to the company while the Head of HR, Bendicta Aitalegbe described the visit of the TUC president as the first of its kind.

The Managing Director of Hull Blyth Nigeria Limited said the company has become a reliable partner in the Nigerian project providing top range shipping services and maintaining harmonious relationship with labour and government. Other Managing Directors who received the team expressed delight at the cordial and peaceful relationship between the employers and employees.

