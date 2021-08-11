Industrial security expert, Ekhomu, is dead

Police, journalists mourn

Chairman of Transworld Security Systems, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, is dead. Ekhomu died on Monday in Lagos after a brief illness. The renowned security expert, who was born on March 26, 1955 in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government of Edo State, was the first chartered security professional in West Africa.

A global leader in industrial security and a founding member of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) International in Nigeria, he was the author of the highly acclaimed book on security awareness: Effective Personal & Corporate Security (2009); and Kidnap: Face to face with death (2014).

Ekhomu was president of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) and the Africa Representative of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO).

Reacting to his death, the Crime Reporter Association of Nigeria (CRAN) in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Sunday Odita said, “we join the entire private security community to mourn the passing of a rare gem, an icon and an expert who changed the narrative in Nigeria’s private security space.”

Odita said Ekhomu was a very humble father who always commended how “we are carrying on with CRAN.

We will miss him. May God console his wife and members of staff. Adieu Great One.”

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ahmad Ilyasu prayed God to console the family he left behind, adding that he was an iconic security strategist of modern times.

“He was always striving in proffering solutions, ways and answers to emerging and new patterns of crime and criminality especially insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, Sabotage in the arena of low intensity warfare.

“A professional, whose mind is always tinkering on new ways in improving synergy and collaboration through community policing/technical driven strategies in fighting the menace of all kinds of crime.”

