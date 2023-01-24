Industrialist kicks against borrowing $44.5bn for electricity access

A former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi Dagunro, on Sunday urged the Federal Government not to borrow $44.5 billion to provide electricity access to Nigerians, rehabilitation and expansion of the national grids.

Femi-Dagunro, noting that the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha, had in a statement said that the next administration would inherit a public debt of N77 trillion if the N23 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is securitised, warned that pilling more debts for the country would be detrimental for the current and future generations of Nigerians.

In a chat with New Telegraph, he advised that there were genuine investors who could be invited into those areas rather than for the country to borrow.

He said funding, whether for local or international agen

cies, must not be by loans and that the fund project must be specific and its implementation and execution monitored by the investors.

He stated that while it is desirable for improvement in energy access, it should not be done in such a strategy that will financially overburden the nation.

Noting that Nigeria was the topmost petrol and diesel generator importer in Africa and one of the largest importers worldwide, he said Nigeria must pursue vigorously renewable energy strategies.

Femi-Dagunro said: “We have seen so much money wasted so if anybody thinking about 2023, that is another seven years. Only God can determine what will happen to us at that time. So the most thing is this: let us plan how we will spend so much money.

“We are borrowing too much. Even if it is a household that is borrowing like this, let us just restrict ourselves to what we can manage. If we are exchanging our oil for something, it is okay. If we are exchanging our minerals for something, probably that will be okay. But not that we are going to borrow with interest and that we are not going to monitor some of those projects.

“If it is an exchange of goods to get the infrastructure done, fine. We have seen some of these lapses in recent years. For goodness sake, let us stop borrowing. Let us stop borrowing for a while. We are borrowing what we may not be able to pay.

“Let us begin to reason positively in this country. We are having this monetary problem. You go to the bank, you are not

sure you are going to have a certain amount of money. We are having many problems with our hands. Let us stop bringing problems to ourselves.”

He added: “Investors that are investing, they know the area to invest and they know how to recoup their money. Dangote is a local investor. Look at how he has brought investors into his business. They trusted him.

“They are part of him. they see what he can do and he is doing it. There are genuine local investors who are genuinely interested in some of those things. Let us find them. If you say Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) should have some billions of roads to do road, let us see the roads being done just as Dangote did the Anthony-Oshodi, Apapa Expressway.

“You can see the roads, and how solid it is. Banks are declaring billions and trillions in naira and dollars. Let us give them that support opportunity. If it is Julius Berger that can do it well, let them do it well. It does not matter. Even if it is CCEC, whatever name that can do it well, let them do it well.

“We have seen Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was given to an indigenous company, and seen what came out of it. It was messed up. So let us begin to find those who are good and patronise them. Let banks participate. Let other investors participate. We can not just continue to borrow.”

He said said Nigeria had not been able to provide prepaid meters for all electricity users who are even willing to have the meters.

