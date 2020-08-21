Business

Industrialist opens ‘constituency office’ in Ughelli

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An industrialist, Chief Lawrence Emareyo shocked the people of Ughelli, Delta state, when he recently inaugurated what he called a “constituency office”.
Emareyo, who is neither a member of the State nor National Assembly, said the commissioning of a constituency office in Ughelli, was to cater for the needs of this kinsmen.
Emareyo, who is the founder of Lawrence Emareyo Foundation, is rumoured to be aspiring for the Senate in 2023.
Though the politician cum philanthropist has not officially declared his aspiration, he said the office would serve as a contact point between him and his people to enable him serve them better.
New Telegraph, who spoke with select leaders of Ughelli, said Emareyo was the right man for the Senate seat, adding that “he has been helping us even when he is  not in government”.
“His foundation has been reaching out to all of us and we are aware that he has been doing that in his personal capacity.  This ambition is long overdue and we will definitely support him.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Global e-waste hits 53.6m metric tonnes

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide last year, the United Nations has said in its Global E-waste Monitor for 2020. This represents a 21 per cent increase over the past five years. In per capita terms, last year’s discarded e-waste averaged 7.3 kg for every man, woman, and child […]
Business

LCCI: Expressing genuine concern for Nigeria’s hospitality sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) painted a sorry picture of the country’s hospitality industry, describing it as one of the sectors most hit by COVID-19. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, the multiple challenges posed by the outbreak of Coronavirus on key sectors of the economy are expected to live in the […]
Business

COVID-19: MTN subscribers sent 925m free SMS in 2 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

●Service cost N3.7bn Mobile subscribers on the MTN networks sent a total of 925 million free text messages in the last two months, the telco has said. MTN, which announced the free SMS on April 2, 2020, as part of its palliative packages to cushion the effects of the COVID-19, said the value of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: