Industrialist opens ‘constituency office’ in Ughelli

An industrialist, Chief Lawrence Emareyo shocked the people of Ughelli, Delta state, when he recently inaugurated what he called a “constituency office”.

Emareyo, who is neither a member of the State nor National Assembly, said the commissioning of a constituency office in Ughelli, was to cater for the needs of this kinsmen.

Emareyo, who is the founder of Lawrence Emareyo Foundation, is rumoured to be aspiring for the Senate in 2023.

Though the politician cum philanthropist has not officially declared his aspiration, he said the office would serve as a contact point between him and his people to enable him serve them better.

New Telegraph, who spoke with select leaders of Ughelli, said Emareyo was the right man for the Senate seat, adding that “he has been helping us even when he is not in government”.

“His foundation has been reaching out to all of us and we are aware that he has been doing that in his personal capacity. This ambition is long overdue and we will definitely support him.”

