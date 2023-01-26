Business

Industrialist pleads with CBN for forex availability to manufacturers

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat, Shield Paints and other allied paints products, Dr Remi Awode, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make adequate foreign exchange available to manufacturers.

This was as he expressed worry that most manufacturers in the country have been sourcing forex from the black market of which the exchange rates are usually higher than that of the apex bank. Meanwhile, he alao restated commitment of the company to the well-being and healthy lifestyle of members of staff, saying the management would do everything within its disposal to ensure that the over 1,000 workers are fit and healthy. The apex bank recently announced N500 per dollars as exchange rate for manufacturers in the bank for ease of doing business for the organised private sector. Awode made the appeal during the final of the 2023 Chemstar Group Staff Games Week, a one-week sporting fiesta, organised yearly by the company to ensure that the staff members are fit and healthy.

“So, we will be glad if the CBN can provide enough forex for us to import raw materials and machinery/equipment for our production. It is a good idea, but we hope CBN will be able to provide adequate forex to meet our needs as announced,” he said. In the games, the members of staff are grouped into four Houses – Pacific, Gossamer, Jasmine and Grey – named after the colours of the products of the company. At the end of this year’s games, Pacific House emerged the overall winner with seven gold, three silver and two bronze medals; Gossamer House won four gold, five silver and three bronze medals and placed second; Jasmine House came third with two gold, five silver and three bronze medals; while Grey House placed fourth with two gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

The staff participated in football, scrabble, basketball, ayo opon, draught, sack race, snooker, tug-of-war, 4-in-a-roll, table tennis, quiz and debate. Awode, who said the games’ week, is usually fixed for the second or third week of the year, while it is rounded up on May 23, the company’s Founder’s Day when the participants and Houses will be rewarded with various gift items.

He said: “The significance of the games is that we want to ensure that our staff members are fit and healthy. We encourage them to participate in all the games and sporting events lined up for the sporting fiesta. “This reduces our sick leave, since they are healthy. And we hope it will also reduce our medical bills incurred by the company if staff members are exercising their body at least once in a year, it will go a long way to keep them fit and for the company to have a strong/healthy workforce. “Besides, we also encourage them that the games should not be the only time they exercise their body because we want them to have a sound mind in the sound body. We want them to be healthy. We don’t want them to work throughout the year without setting aside some of the time for themselves to exercise. “The one week games are compulsory and for all staff members to participate in all the competitions. We also reward the Houses and winners of the games with various gifts.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Business solution hub, theBUNker, berths in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Secretary to Ogun State government, Tokunbo Talabi, has inaugurated the branch of theBUNKer, a business solution hub, in Abeokuta, the state capital. Talabi said theBUNker, which has its branches in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja was established with the aim of bridging the gap between the high demands for business space and the unavailability of large […]
Business

Need to advance retail investors’ participation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Boosting retail participation in the capital market will improve the volume of transactions. CHRIS UGWU writes One of the key challenges facing the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the moment is that of volume of business. Trade in the market has been largely done by institutions (mainly foreign), while domestic retail investors have not sufficiently returned […]
Business

Evaluating need for more product offerings, listings

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writeS

More companies listing on the capital market and increase in the number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writeS   The Nigerian Exchange Limited remains a predominantly equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica