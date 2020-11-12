Industrialist to FG: Ban paper import to save forex

In a bid to boost local sourcing of raw materials for paper mill, the Federal Government has been advised to put an end to paper importation. As part of the efforts to remedy this alarming foreign exchange (forex) wastage, the Federal Government has been urged to create a functional paper mill, paper research institute and forestry division to guarantee job creation and boost backward integration in the paper mill segment of the nation’s economy.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, Princess Funmilayo Okeowo Bakare, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying it was time Nigeria conserved its huge forex being spent on paper importation. Bakare admitted lots of operators in the country’s paper sector still relied importation for business operation, adding that the effect on the economy was phenomenal in terms of forex waste.

The FAE boss stated that paper and paper mill businesses were gold mine that can fetch the country’s economy fortunes if government shifts attention to the industry post-COVID-19. However, the industrialist explained that the ongoing paper bill debate in the National Assembly did not have the support of the entirely local investors in paper businesses in the country.

She carpeted NASS for setting up a committee on paper bill without the composition of key players in the paper industry like FAE Limited and others, noting they (local investors) were in best position to determine what is actually happening in their sector.

Bakare said: “Yes, we do importation and that is why we are crying to the Federal Government that we need a paper research institute. We need a forestry division. Paper is a gold mine which Nigeria is wasting lot money on importation.

“Recently, they said they have set up a committee to look at the paper bill. I don’t want to go deep into that because that might be a little bit political. But my take on that is that if anything has to be done on behalf of the paper industry, they should involve the players in it. How can you determine what is happening in my industry without involving me so that all the monies spent will not go down the drain.

“We need to have a functional paper mills in the industry. We need a functional paper mills that will create backward integration for our economy and players in the sector. We need a forestry division that will boost the industry.

I won’t want to go deep about it because here we are talking about FAE.” Speaking on the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerian paper & paper mill sector, she noted: “When it comes to COVID-19, it was an enemy that came in through the back door that dearth blow to all the industries. But having said that I think we should still commend the government for their work when it comes to the humanitarian work, people not falling sick and enlightening people.

“When it comes to finance, there are a lot of stimulus packages in the financial industry. I think it is something that we just have to learn to adjust to and we pray this COVID-19 get out and we pick our pieces and move on with life in Nigeria.

So it’s a trying period but we are getting over it.” According to her, FAE can boost of servicing 80 per cent of all Nigerian banks, government agencies, parastatals, examination bodies even INEC among others. “We continue grow to the confidence wonderful customers, distributors, in our business,” the industrialist stated.

