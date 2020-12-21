Metro & Crime

Industrialist to Military: Rejig strategy to tackle insecurity

*Charges Nigerians on COVID-19 guidelines

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A Lagos-based industrialist, Dr Olusegun Aderemi has called on the military hierarchy in Nigeria to redouble their efforts in tackling security challenges bediviling the country.
The Ekiti-born businessman urged the military to devise new mechanism as a means of upgrading their efforts in tackling the menace.
Omoba Aderemi also called on Nigerians to still key into the COVID-19 precautionary measures to effectively combat the effects of the pandemic.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AutoFit Energy Limited, who gave the advice in a statement Monday in Ado-Ekiti, enjoined Nigerians to desist from any act that could further complicate the COVID-19 outbreak which he said if it happened could further affect the nation’s economy .
“Our people should take the issue of personal hygiene seriously. It is not yet time for us to think we have won the battle against COVID-19.Let us continue to observe all regulations on social distancing. Let everyone use his or her facemasks and wash our hands regularly.
“I have observed that a lot people have abandoned safety precautions.This is not good enough, people should not see observing safety protocols as punishment from government but for the good of our collective well being.
“Our economy is already in recession so going into another lockdown might be unbearable for the citizens.”
Aderemi, who was recently installed as the Nigeria Regional President of a United Kingdom-based safety association, Occupational Health and Safety Strategy (OSHAssociation, UK) cautioned that Nigeria cannot withstand another round of lockdown
The safety expert also expressed concern over the failing security situation in the country calling on the various security formations to change their strategy.
“The security situation in Nigeria should be a major concern to all discerning minds. And this is not good for the image of our country. No investor would like to come in when we record incidences of banditary, kidnappings and killings on a daily basis.”

