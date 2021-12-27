Industrialists bemoan impact of inflation on economy

Although Nigeria experienced successive decline in inflation for several months during the outgoing year, industrialists, in a recent review of the economy, however, lamented its impact on the citizens. The development followed the unrealistic picture posed by the food inflation, which though was reported to be on the decline, failed to reflect on the purchasing power of the ordinary Nigerian.

Briefing the media last week, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said that one of the determining factors of the economy in 2021 was inflation. “Since January, the country has suffered from various degrees of inflation; airline and food inflation. The one with the most impact has been the food inflation. With the ever increasing cost of foodstuffs, hunger level has been on the rise throughout 2021,” he said. He went on to give various reasons and causes for the inflation, which has been rocking the country. According to him, “inflation remains a cause for worry and concern to both individuals and households. Inflation has been fueled by structural constraints which affect production.It includes challenges of infrastructure including power, transportation and logistics.”

The problem of power shortage is one that should be addressed in the nearest future if inflation is to be curbed. With the amount of money that most production outfit have to spend on generators, the burden has to be spread, hence the increase in price of goods to cover the cost. Aside from power problems, another pertinent fact, which Yusuf raised, was the issue of insecurity, which is scaring farmers and thereby leading to reduced production of agricultural output. “In practically all parts of the country, agricultural activities have been made difficult and almost impossible by the growing insecurity in the country,” he said.

He urged government to look into the problem and offer lasting solutions as the overdependence on oil is already taking a toll on the country’s economy. He said although oil had shown tremendous recovery by holding a stable price for a while now, no country can survive on only one product and Nigeria has to look towards expanding her agricultural industry to at least bear some of the brunt of the economy.

“For the food inflation to be completely put behind us as we are entering the new year (2022), government has to invest in getting modern implement for farmers. “It is not a rare sight to see even the few farmers who can brave the insecurity and go to their farms working with hoe and cutlasses. These farm implements though effective in the past,can no longer be compared to tractors and ploughs in terms of efficiency and speed,” he noted. Also speaking at the event, Mr. Femi Dagunro, a partner with CPPE, said that government had to make the country more open to foreign investment. He said: “When even citizens of the country are scared to invest their money in the country, how can foreign investors then do so?” He urged the Nigerian government to equip its embassies in different countries with the necessary information about the economy and the prospects that people would need if they want to invest.

