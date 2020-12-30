Business

Industrialists spend N46.6bn on maize this year

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

In spite of tight import restriction by the Federal Government, a total of 500,000 tonnes of maize valued at N46.6billion ($95.19million) have been imported into the country this year by beverage, feed millers and other companies.

 

The import is 25 per cent more than the the 400,000 tonnes shipped into the country in 2019 and was 60 per cent more than the 200,000 tonnes imported in 2017 as a result of production shortfall.]

 

The country has capacity to produce only 11million tonnes of the cereal while consumption stands at 11.5million tonnes.

 

In June this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) asked  banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect.
The bank noted in a circular that it had resolved to boost local production, stimulate the economy and safeguard rural livelihoods lost as a result of COVID-19.

 

However, in September, four firms, Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot Limited, Chi Farms Limited and Premier Feed Mills Limited, received approval from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to import 262,000 tonnes of maize.
In a circular titled: “Importation of corn and maize into the country signed by the service’s Deputy Comptroller General, Tariffs and Trade, Mairo Talatu, on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), the approval was for between August and October, 2020.
Findings from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that shipment of maize had been on the increase.
As at December 27, 2020, the shipping data indicated that MV Desert Calm had arrived Calabar Port with 15,150metric tonnes of the cereal.
Already, beverages, feed millers and other companies have flooded Lagos and Calabar ports with 70,000 tonnes of maize valued at N6billion ($12million) in one week.
It was gathered that most of the cereal are being imported from Russia, United States, Brazil and India is used for beer, malt drinks, maize flakes, starch, syrup and dextrose.
In August, record by the authority’s shipping position explained that two vessels arrived at the with 53,950 tonnes of the cereal at theLagos Port Complex in Apapa.
At Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of the port, Desert Grace arrived with 22,500 tonnes, while Izumo Hermes has also berthed with 31,450 tonnes at the terminal C and D of the port managed by ENL Consortium.
Also, Desert Grace, which berthed at Calabar Port, offloaded 16,000 tonnes of the cereal.
It would be recalled that CBN had supported 70,000 farmers with N13 billion for the 2020 wet season farming through its anchor borrower intervention.
Worried by the ban on maize import by the CBN, a former General Secretary of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo state branch, Dr Segun Makanjuola, explained that the country had over 160million birds.
He noted that it cost N5, 000 to rear a chick, noting that it would translate N800billion yearly to feed the birds.
In 2019, import statistics by NPA’s shipping position revealed that the country imported 400,000 metric tonnes of the cereal last year.
The port data explained that two vessels, which berthed at Lagos and Calabar ports in December, 2019, with 25,200 tonnes were Eagle Star laden with13,200 tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of the Lagos Port, while MV Eternity C offloaded 12,000 tonnes at Calabar Port.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID 19: Capital market community commends PTF

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 has been commended for its efforts at containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria. The management of Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, stated this during the donation of an ambulance to the PTF by the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID- 19, CMSCC in Abuja, Wednesday. According […]
Business

Benue govt adopts ZUGACOIN

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Benue State government has adopted Zugacoin as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon.Titus Ubah, alongside, Hon. Bem Mngutyo, Minority Leader Benue State House of Assembly, officially became registered members of Zugacoin. This feat was achieved during their courtesy visit to the founder of Zugacoin, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga who […]
Business

PTAD battles underwriters over N44bn legacy funds

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

  RECOVERY The directorate has filed action under the undefended list procedure for recovery of the legacy funds and assets     Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is battling to recover over N44 billion legacy pension assets in custody of underwriters. This was, as fresh disclosure unearthed the sum of N8.5 billion said to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica