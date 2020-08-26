INEC: 13 parties to contest Oct. 31 by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 13 out of 18 existing political parties in the country have notified it of intention to participate in the October 31 legislative byelections.

The commission however, disclosed that the number of the byelections has increased from 12 to 14 with the notification of vacancies by Speakers of Enugu and Katsina State Houses of Assembly in Isi-Uzo and Bakori state constituencies respectively.

INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of the management’s meeting on yesterday, also said the commission reviewed preparations for Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Okoye, who is also Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, noted that some of the political parties that notified INEC for conduct of primaries for the legislative bye-elections, did not indicate venues within the constituencies

The attention of political parties is hereby drawn to the provisions of Section 87(4)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which makes it mandatory for any party that intends to nominate a candidate to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to hold its congresses in the respective senatorial district, federal constituency and the state Assembly constituency.

“We urge political parties to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines in the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates,”

Okoye warned. He further disclosed that all the 13 parties opted for indirect mode of primaries for election of their candidates.

Okoye added that a harmonized timetable and schedule of activities for Isi-Uzor and Bakori state constituencies by-elections would be published on August 26 while party primaries will hold between August 27 and September 8.

