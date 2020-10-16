INEC: 14 CSOs threaten court action against Onochie’s nomination

No fewer than 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) have resolved to institute legal actions against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The CSOs made their position known at a media parley coordinated by the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi and Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre, Ezenwa Nwagwu, yesterday in Abuja. While advising President Buhari to rescind his decision, they described the nomination as an affront on the sensibilities of Nigerians, and disrespect to the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution.

The CSOs while maintaining that INEC must remain neutral and impartial, said Onochie would be too partisan; a situation that makes her appointment unconstitutional, as she would not be able to maintain neutral stance between political gladiators and structures.

They added that the President could consider appointing Onochie in other areas if he must reward her loyalty and support. “We, the concerned members of the civil society write to put you on notice of our displeasure and disagreement with the letter from the President to the Senate of the Federal Republic, nominating Ms Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner for INEC.

