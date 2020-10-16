News

INEC: 14 CSOs threaten court action against Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

No fewer than 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) have resolved to institute legal actions against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The CSOs made their position known at a media parley coordinated by the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi and Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre, Ezenwa Nwagwu, yesterday in Abuja. While advising President Buhari to rescind his decision, they described the nomination as an affront on the sensibilities of Nigerians, and disrespect to the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution.

The CSOs while maintaining that INEC must remain neutral and impartial, said Onochie would be too partisan; a situation that makes her appointment unconstitutional, as she would not be able to maintain neutral stance between political gladiators and structures.

They added that the President could consider appointing Onochie in other areas if he must reward her loyalty and support. “We, the concerned members of the civil society write to put you on notice of our displeasure and disagreement with the letter from the President to the Senate of the Federal Republic, nominating Ms Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner for INEC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: France closes 22 schools as country records Europe’s highest daily infection rate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty-two schools have been shut down in France and the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion due to coronavirus as cases soar in the country. More than 12 million pupils returned to classrooms in France on Tuesday but some parents and teachers’ unions have expressed concern over the reopening of schools as the […]
News

Michelle Obama says making progress on race is ‘up to all of us’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Michelle Obama has felt the same confusion, fear and anger that many of us have experienced over the past several weeks, as the country simultaneously grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice following George Floyd’s death. In a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the former first lady spoke with TV producer and writer Shonda Rhimes about the importance of […]
News

FG seeks global action against illicit financial flows, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has canvassed for global action against illicit financial flows and other related vices negatively impacting progress in developing countries, especially in Africa. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual press launch of a publication by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on the impact of illicit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: