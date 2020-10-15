News

INEC: 14 CSOs threaten court action against Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as CAN tells Senate to reject nomination

Fourteen Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have resolved to institute legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The CSOs made their position known at a media parley coordinated by the Executive Director Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi and Executive Director, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre, Ezenwa Nwagwu on Thursday in Abuja.
While advising President Buhari to rescind his decision, they described the nomination as an affront on the sensibilities of Nigerians and a disrespect to the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution.
The CSOs while maintaining that INEC must remain neutral and impartial, said Onochie would be too partisan, a situation that makes her appointment unconstitutional, as she would not be able to maintain neutral stance between political gladiators and structures.
They added that the President could consider appointing Onochie in other areas if he must reward her loyalty and support.
And in a related development, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Senate not to confirm Ms Onochie’s nomination.
CAN in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to the Senate to save the nation from constitutional breach and crises capable of consuming the country during elections, given Onochie’s position as a media aide to Buhari.
The statement signed by President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, also raised concerns over the misuse of words and misguarded utterances by Onochie against anyone who opposes or criticises the actions or policies of the President or government as it were.
According to the religious body, her nomination into a sensitive office such as INEC, was an executive recklessness, a dirty slap on the populace, and a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

