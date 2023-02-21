INEC: 146, 913 observers to monitor 2023 polls

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its accredited 229 national and international groups would be deploying a total of 146, 913 observers to monitor this year’s general elections.

The breakdown of the figures, according to INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, include 196 national or domestic observers and 33 international organisations.

Prof. Yakubu, who spoke at a briefing for the accredited observers in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that domestic observers would be deploying a total of 144,800 personnel while their international counterparts are sending 2,113 observers to the field to monitor the elections.

He noted that the deployment is the largest deployment by the Commission in the history of elections in Nigeria.

