News

INEC: 146, 913 observers to monitor 2023 polls

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its accredited 229 national and international groups would be deploying a total of 146, 913 observers to monitor this year’s general elections.

The breakdown of the figures, according to INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, include 196 national or domestic observers and 33 international organisations.

Prof. Yakubu, who spoke at a briefing for the accredited observers in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that domestic observers would be deploying a total of 144,800 personnel while their international counterparts are sending 2,113 observers to the field to monitor the elections.

He noted that the deployment is the largest deployment by the Commission in the history of elections in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US lawmakers want Nigeria relisted as religious persecutor

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of United States lawmakers has written a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to reverse his decision to remove Nigeria from the list of countries that violate religious freedom. “We are deeply troubled by your recent decision to remove Nigeria from the list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC). “This decision […]
News

Katsina Terrorist’s Attack: APC cancels road show

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Road Show and programmes of celebration were canceled in Katsina State yesterday in the wake of the tragedy in Bakori Local Government Area where terrorists ambushed an army of vigilantes and eliminated many of them. According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media […]
News

Primaries: Kwara governor urges adherence to Electoral Act

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has charged political parties in the country, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 in picking their candidates for the 2023 general election in order to avoid dire consequences. AbdulRazaq, who said there are new provisions in the Electoral […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica