INEC: 146, 913 observers’ll monitor elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its accredited 229 national and international groups would be deploying a total of 146, 913 observers to monitor this year’s general election.

The breakdown of the figures, according to the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, include 196 national or domestic observers and 33 international organisations. Prof. Yakubu, who spoke at a briefing for the accredited observers in Abuja yesterday, disclosed that domestic observers would be deploying a total of 144,800 observers while their international counterparts are sending 2,113 personnel to the field to monitor the elections.

He noted that the deployment is the largest deployment by the Commission in the history of elections in Nigeria.

According to him, the accreditation of the observers was in line with global best practice, adding that the progressive improvement in the nation’s electoral democracy since 1999 draws in part from the reports of observers and the study tours. “That is why over the years, the Commission has sent open or specific invitations to national and international observers.”

Prof. Yakubu reminded the observers of the code of conduct for election observation, stating that by definition they are only observers. “Do not interfere with the process or show partisanship.

“In addition, international observers must be guided by the fact that the election is conducted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria whose sovereignty must be respected,” he added, and urged them to keep to the rules.

