INEC: 189,760 PVCs yet to be claimed in Kogi

…we won’t go back to the use of BVAS, IREV–Kogi REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said 189,760 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), are yet to be collected in Kogi State. The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, stated this yesterday, at a press conference held at the state’s INEC headquarters in Lokoja. Longpet, who lamented the poor response in the collection of PVC by the people of the state, said the opening balance of uncollected PVCs as of 2019 in the state was 154,984 as only 13,689 of the number was collected as of November 7, leaving a balance of 141,295.

He said fresh registration from 2021 to 2022 was 38,595 and only 17,413 was distributed leaving a balance of 21,182 while the total transfer PVC for 2022 stood at 32,508 with just 5,225 distributed leaving a balance of 27,283. The Kogi REC also revealed that culminating from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVRs) from 2021 to November 7, this year, the population of eligible voters in the state had appreciated from 2.6 million in 2019 to over 1.9 million.

 

