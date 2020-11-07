News

INEC: 2019 election report recommended e-voting, online registration

The report of the 2019 general elections of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recommended for adoption electronic voting and early/special voting for election duty and other related officials, as well as improvement of voter registration process to accommodate online registration, in future elections.

The report, contains two documents, the report of the 2019 general elections and the report of the commission’s retreats and stakeholder engagements, according to Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, Chairman of the Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee of INEC. It was, “guided by a number of principles including openness driven by genuine consultation, sound knowledge informed by good science and good collaboration based on partnership.”

It covered a wide range of areas, including preparations for elections; voter registration and collection of permanent voter’s card (PVC); voter education, publicity and external relations; political parties and election observation; recruitment, training, deployment and remuneration of election personnel, among others. The report made case for the involvement of permanent staff in election day activities, adding that “the use of commission staff may reduce compromise, enforce discipline, improve quality of service and most importantly, make punishment of erring officers easier.”

