Politics

INEC 2019 election report recommends e-voting, online registration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The report of the 2019 general elections of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recommended for adoption of electronic voting and early/special voting for election duty and other related officials, as well as improvement of voter registration process to accommodate online registration, in future elections.

The report, contains two documents, the report of the 2019 general elections and the report of the commission’s retreats and stakeholder engagements, according to Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, Chairman of the Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee of INEC, was “guided by a number of principles including openness driven by a genuine consultation, sound knowledge informed by good science and good collaboration based on partnership.”

It covered a wide range of areas, including preparations for elections; voter registration and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC); voter education, publicity and external relations; political parties and election observation; recruitment, training, deployment and remuneration of election personnel, among others.

The report made case for the involvement of permanent staff in election day activities, adding that “the use of Commission staff may reduce compromise, enforce discipline, improve quality of service and most importantly, make punishment of erring officers easier.”

It further recommended the recruitment of supplementary ad hoc staff from government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) and professional associations such as the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), etc.

The recommendations further called for “demilitarisation of elections to enhance voter turnout”, as well as “accessibility to all collation centres to all stakeholders to promote transparency.”

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who presented the report, said although such a review was undertaken in the past, “this is the first time that the report is published and disseminated with the public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Lagos East: APC, PDP strategise for by-election

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Wale Elegbede writes on the forthcoming byelection for Lagos East Senatorial District to fill the vacant seat occasioned by the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo Barring any last minute change, the people of Lagos East Senatorial District in Lagos State will go the polls on Saturday October 31, to elect their representative in the Upper […]
Politics

Lottery regulation: Avoiding another constitutional row

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes

    TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the constitutional row between federal and state agencies over lottery regulation   S ince the beginning of the present political dispensation in May 29, 1999, few constitutional rows between the Federal Government and states, especially Lagos have not been resolved up till date. But with Lagos State and the […]
Politics

Heinous crimes: Senate proposes stringent measures

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Senate, in a recent legislative intervention, took stringent measures against perpetrators of kidnapping and rape by prescribing life imprisonment for kidnappers and passing sexual harassment bill to tackle the vices As Nigeria grapples with the menace of insecurity and other vices bedeviling the wellbeing of the citizenry, the Senate, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: