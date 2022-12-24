INEC, 2023 elections and non-state actors

I truly do not envy the nation’s election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which faces undoubtedly its biggest challenge in just over two months’ time, which is the 2023 general election. Established in 1998, INEC has so far conducted six national elections, which have produced six presidential winners, national, state assembly, governorship polls, and numerous by-elections with varying degrees of success or otherwise.

However, after the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who despite being the major beneficiary of the 2007 presidential poll, acknowledged it was not one of the better efforts of the Commission, and initiated reforms to improve the electoral process, INEC has made a number of profound improvements to the exercise.

One of the earliest was the introduction of the smart card reader for the verification of voters, and their voting cards to minimize incidence of fraud and rigging in the run-up to the 2015 polls, which meant it was adjudged the most credible, free and fair elections since the return of democracy in 1999. And one must give credit to the Professor Mahmood Yakubu-led body for sticking to this and initiating more innovations, which have clearly further enhanced the election process in the country.

In June 2020, Prof. Yakubu, at a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, told the world: “INEC is introducing new voter registration equipment and technology that will better serve Nigerians.” One of them was the online voters’ registration portal that enabled new registrants to commence registration online and subsequently complete the capture of their biometric data at designated registration centres. This was to reduce crowding.

The Commission has also migrated to the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) from the Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM), which was introduced in 2011. The IVED is based on an Android tablet. In December 2021 Prof. Yakubu, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was one of the two important technological innovations introduced during the Anambra State governorship election. The BVAS, which was designed to replace the Smart Card Reader for verification, and authentication as part of improved voter accreditation process, had been deployed for the first time in a major election after the successful pilot in the Isoko South I State Constituency in Delta State in September 2021.

“Like every new technology, glitches were observed and important lessons learnt. We wish to assure Nigerians that the Commission has reviewed the performance of the BVAS in Anambra State and there will be a tremendous improvement leading to optimal performance in future elections,” he said. Aside from the BVAS, which had come to stay, he said: “So too is the uploading of Polling Unit results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on Election Day. “We are convinced that the introduction of technology in voter accreditation and result management is better than the best entirely manual process.

It also increases public confidence in the process. We will continue to deepen the use of technology in our elections,” he said. Prof. Yakubu said that the second technological innovation introduced in the Anambra election went virtually unnoticed by many Nigerians. “For some time now, dedicated portals have been created by the Commission to handle different aspects of the electoral process. For instance, the nomination of candidates by political parties, including the uploading of nomination forms, is now done online. So too is the accreditation of election observers and the media. In addition, and for the first time in the history of the Commission, the accreditation of polling and collation agents nominated by political parties was done online.

“This has ensured that all such agents were provided with identification tags bearing not only their party logos, names and other personal details but personal photographs as well.” Even the political class weighed in, in trying to ensure the improvement in the electoral process by passing the amended Electoral Act 2022 in May which was subsequently signed into by President Muhammadu Buhari. Without the amended law, Buhari; the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of the State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of local government areas, councillors, executives of political parties, amongst others, would have been disenfranchised from taking part in the primaries of their respective parties. And in the last few weeks, the various security agencies have given their assurances that they will ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful manner so as to allow Nigerians select the contestants of their choice. Unfortunately, the reality on ground in recent times still leaves millions of voters fearful that violence will mar the polls, especially with repeated attacks on the offices of the election umpire. Following the recent ones in Imo, Ogun and Osun states even INEC, which had hitherto been sounding upbeat, warned that if the trend continued it will throw a spanner in their plans for the election. Last Friday, during a public hearing by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating attacks on INEC offices and facilities across the country, Prof. Yakubu admitted that the repeated attacks were worrisome.

“We are determined that we will continue with our preparations for the 2023 general election. All the facilities would be rebuilt or alternatives found and materials would be replaced. However, should such attacks continue at the pace at which they are happening at the moment, the Commission may find it increasingly difficult to recover in time for the election,” he said. Speaking further he said: “The Commission and security agencies must also continue to provide safety around the facilities and this, as I said earlier, may be very challenging, because the security agencies are also protecting all of us and other national assets.”

The election body has suffered roughly 50 attacks on its facilities in recent years; while some of their staff have even paid with their lives. And this, for me, the biggest threat facing the poll is the general state of insecurity across the country, which means that while the Commission might be able to replace buildings, materials and other physical things destroyed, will they also be able to get people to come out to vote on the designated days?

This is the million naira question, especially in the South East where videos abound of pro-Biafra agitators attacking INEC facilities, and even shooting individuals, insisting that they have said there will be no elections in ‘Biafra land’! Since August 8 last year till date, nonstate actors have held the east hostage enforcing a Monday stay-at-home order that has so far defied all efforts to end it. As things stand, how well INEC will be able to stage credible elections that will be acceptable to a majority of Nigerians, especially with many parts of the country still clearly under the grip of non-state actors, is the million naira question!

