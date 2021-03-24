Politics

INEC: 498,390'll vote in Aba North/South by-election

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 498,390 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in this Saturday’s Aba North/South federal constituency by-election in Abia State.
The election, which will hold in 609 polling units spread across 24 registration areas (RAs) in the two Local Government Areas, will be conducted by over 2,970 INEC officials.
A statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed that all the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election have been delivered and batched according to the registration areas.
“All the ad-hoc staff required for the conduct of the election have been trained awaiting deployment.
“All the sensitive materials have been delivered to the Central Bank in Umuahia, Abia State and will be inspected on Thursday March 25, 2021 and dispatched to the two local government area offices of the commission,” the statement added.
Okoye called on all the registered voters in the constituency to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, noting that “representation is at the heart of democracy and huge voter turnout enforces and reinforces the mandate given to elected representatives.”

