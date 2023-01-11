News

INEC: 93.4m Nigerians eligible to vote

*Youths lead with 39.66%

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there are 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman, disclosed this Wednesday at a meeting with political parties at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the engagement, he presented the voters’ register to the political parties, in accordance with the Electoral Act.

He said the voters’ register now contains 93,469,008 registered Nigerians eligible to vote in the forthcoming elections.

According to the INEC boss, Lagos leads with 7,060,195 voters, followed by Kano with 5,921,370, and Kaduna with 4,335,208.

By gender distribution, the number of male voters stands at 49,054,162, while female voters stand at 44,414,846.

Also, youths aged 18 to 34 make up the majority by age with a figure of 37,060,399, representing 39.66 per cent of the voters. And by occupational distribution, students lead with 26,027,481 registered voters.

 

