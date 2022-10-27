INEC: 93.5m voters to elect Nigeria’s next president

Nigeria now has a total of 93, 522, 272 registered voters. This is followed by the addition of 9, 518, 188 new registrants to the 84, 004, 084 voters registered before the 2019 general elections. This was disclosed yesterday by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly consultative meetingwithleadersof registered political parties.

Yakubu explained that over 12, 298, 944 people who completed their registration at the end of the continuous voter registration (CVR) on July 31, after 13 months of the exercise, but after cleaning up of the data using the Automated Biometric IdentificationSystem (ABIS), atotal of 2,780,756 (representing 22.6 percent) wereidentifiedasineligible registrants. Those, whoseregistrations were invalidated, according to the INEC chairman, were double/multiple registrants, underage persons and fake voters. His words: “Each registration machine is operated using an access code tied to a dedicated e-mail assigned to a staff.

“There is, therefore, an audit trail that gives the total numberof personsregistered byeach officialinvolvedin the registration exercise. “In some cases, some of them made as many as 40 attemptsormoretoregisterone fake voter.” He disclosed that the commission has so far identified 23 registration officers involved in this unethical conduct, stating that disciplinary action against them has commenced.

“We shall continue to protect the integrity of our voters’ register. It is pivotal to credible elections. It is also a national asset and easily the largest database of citizens in Africa, and one of the largest in the world.” The INEC Chair stated that the over 9 million newlyregistered voters would be displayed at each of the 8,809 registration areas or wards and 774 local government areas across the country, for two weeks, for claims and objections, in accordance with section 19(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022. “The display of the physical register will take place at the designated centres from 12th to 25th November 2022.

“Accordingly, in the next few days, the Commission will print 9,352,228 pages of the register,” Yakubu stated. The INEC chairman added that 7.2 million new voters or 76.5 per cent are Nyeyoung people between 18-34 years, while 4.8 million or 50.82 per cent are female and 4.6 million or 49.18 per cent male voters. “In terms of occupation, 3.8 million (40.8 per cent) are students.” New Telegraph findings show that Lagos and Kano states have the highest number of new registrants of 504, 901 and 469, 818 respectively, while Ekiti and Yobe states have the least new voters of 76, 347 and 119, 638 respectively.

Yakubu said that there is no going back on deployment of technology for the conduct of elections, including “the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation.” He noted: “There is no going back on the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real time on Election Day. “We are committed to ensuring that the 2023 general election is transparent and credible, reflecting the will of the Nigerian people.” He said the Commission has commenced training of master trainers on election technologytoensureaseamless process.

