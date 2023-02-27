News Top Stories

INEC adjourns collation to today after Ekiti result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the continuation of the vote counting for states has been shifted to Monday. The announcement was made yesterday by the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, shortly after the result of Ekiti State was read. Yakubu said the gathering would meet again on Monday by 11.00 am.

