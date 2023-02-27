INEC adjourns collation to today after Ekiti result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the continuation of the vote counting for states has been shifted to Monday. The announcement was made yesterday by the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, shortly after the result of Ekiti State was read. Yakubu said the gathering would meet again on Monday by 11.00 am.
Related Articles
LASG closes Abule Crossing for rail modernisation project
The Lagos State Government has said it would close Abule Level Crossing towards Apapa end of the railway project for construction on the rail track from today to November 22. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation stated that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, would commence the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Vigilante group arrests 4-man robbery gang in Abia
Metro (pix: keke napep) A four-man robbery gang operating with a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, have been arrested by vigilante men in Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia Abia State. The gang said to be terrorising the Ohafia area was arrested by the local vigilante during the burial of Friday Arunsi, a native of the community […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Elite yet to reach consensus on consequences of corruption – Sagay
…as stakeholders urge collective action Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that “no consensus among the elite about the disastrous consequence of corruption”. Sagay, who spoke during a webinar organised by PACAC, also alleged that civil servants played a fundamental role in the “perpetration” […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)