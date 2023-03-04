2023 Elections News

INEC Admits Glitches, Insists On BVAS In Guber, Assembly Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has admitted that there were glitches in the presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on February 25 across the country.

Yakubu who stated this on Saturday during the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used in the forthcoming governorship and state legislature elections.

He noted that the elections were painstakingly done but they came with issues ranging from technology, delay by election officials, and attitudes of political parties’ agents among others.

According to him, the BVAS machines will be used for the elections, though the devices are being reviewed to avoid a repeat of the glitches recorded with last Saturday’s elections.

The INEC Chairman who said a lot of lessons have been learnt from the presidential elections ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections told the RECs that it was imperative for the commission to review performances from last Saturday’s election.

He, however, urged them to work harder to ensure that the governorship elections do not experience the same glitches recorded with the last elections while calling for disciplining of staff members who erred.

He said, “On Election Day technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will once again be deployed for voter accreditation and result management.

“The deployment of BVAS has gone a long way to sanitise voter accreditation as can be seen from the result of recent elections.

“Since last week, the Commission has intensified the review of the technology to ensure that glitches experienced, particularly with the upload of results are rectified. We are confident that going forward the system will run optimally.”

