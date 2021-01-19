INEC: Anambra guber holds Nov. 6

*Warns against acrimonious primary, faulty nomination

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 for this year’s Anambra State governorship election.

The Commission, however, warned political parties that might want to field candidates in the election against acrimonious primaries as well as nomination of unqualified candidates.

INEC expressed concern over what it described as “avoidable litigations, and the nullification of elections by election petition tribunals,” which it blamed on nomination of unqualified candidates by political parties.

The Commission in a statement at the end of its management meeting on Tuesday, said it was guided by virtue of Section 178(1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25(7) & (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), to arrive at the date for the Anambra poll.

According to Festus Okoye, Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC who signed the statement, the Electoral Act provides that election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

