Politics

INEC: Anambra guber holds Nov. 6

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

*Warns against acrimonious primary, faulty nomination

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 for this year’s Anambra State governorship election.
The Commission, however, warned political parties that might want to field candidates in the election against acrimonious primaries as well as nomination of unqualified candidates.
INEC expressed concern over what it described as “avoidable litigations, and the nullification of elections by election petition tribunals,” which it blamed on nomination of unqualified candidates by political parties.
The Commission in a statement at the end of its management meeting on Tuesday, said it was guided by virtue of Section 178(1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25(7) & (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), to arrive at the date for the Anambra poll.
According to Festus Okoye, Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC who signed the statement, the Electoral Act provides that election into the office of a state governor shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Membership registration’ll eliminate blocs in APC –Udoedehe

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe is the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM on the activities of the committee, he speaks on the forthcoming membership registration of the party and funding of party, among other issues. Excerpts: How prepared is the party on […]
Politics

Stakeholders’ collaboration’ll end insurgency – Bulama

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

Waziri Bulama was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the 2019 elections and immediate past National Secretary of the party. In this interview, he speaks on the insurgency in the North-East, leadership style of the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports […]
Politics

2023: Yahaya Bello campaign posters flood Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, campaign posters of Kogi State Governor Mr Yahaya Bello with inscriptions of “2023” have surface on the streets of Kano. The presidential campaign posters, which took many Kano residents by surprise, were placed in some strategic positions of city, urging him to contest the presidential election ahead of 2023. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica