INEC and arsonists’ threat to 2023 polls

The recent escalated attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are threats to the nation’s electoral process. ONYEKACHI EZE recalls that such attacks were often perpetrated close to general elections

Who is after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? Or rather, who is against Nigeria’s electoral process?

Given the escalated attacks on the INEC’s facilities across the country, it appeared that there are calculated attempts to cripple the activities of INEC and frustrate the nation’s elect coral process, barely two years to the next general election. In the last three weeks, the commission has recorded four attacks on its facilities in Kano, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Enugu states.

Though no life was lost, the attacks caused incalculable damage on election materials. The Kano attack, which occurred on April 20, affected industrial printers used for the printing of the voter register, Laser Jet Printers, Dell and Blade Servers, Desktop Computers, Laptops for training, inverters and other accessories and fittings.

The Akwa Ibom fire incident occurred at Essien Udim Local Government Area in the early hours of Sunday, May 2. Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture.

Festus Okoye, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee described the destruction to the building and properties of the commission as “extensive.” A week later, May 9, and at the same early hours of the day, the commission’s recently renovated office in Ohafia Local Government Area in Abia State was set ablaze. Okoye said apart from furniture items, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed.

“The building was virtually destroyed,” he lamented. He regretted that the attacks occurred after INEC had concluded the inventory of electoral materials nationwide in readiness for the 2023 general election.

“If unchecked, these attacks may constitute a setback on the commission’s preparations, including the ongoing conversion of voting points to polling units, the forthcoming continuous registration of voters (CVR) exercise and the conduct of polls,” Okoye warned.

Last Friday, a similar fire outbreak at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, located in Obollo- Afor, Udenu Local Government Area. Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State Police spokesperson, confirmed that the fire incident occurred at about 9:40pm last Thursday.

He said: “The Command received a distress call at its Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo- Afor office of the INEC in Udenu Council Area. “Police operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene, while contacting the Enugu State Fire Service office in the area to promptly put off the fire.”

The fire was eventually put off before it could spread to other offices around the building, through combined efforts of the fire service, the police, and residents.

He said that preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building before the incident occurred, adding that Mohammed Aliyu, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, has ordered an investigation to determine the actual cause of the fire outbreak.

These attacks have angered some Nigerians who are genuinely interested in the democratic process. Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu described the attack as undemocratic and uncivilised, and said the sponsors and perpetrators are enemies of the country.

“The attack on INEC office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, is needless and unacceptable. “Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country,” Kalu said in a statement. The attacks seemed to have assumed geopolitical dimension.

The Abia attack was the third in the state within seven months. The first occurred in October last year, when the commission’s office in Arochukwu Local Government Area was ransacked and vandalised. Two months later, December 13, INEC office in Abia South “was completely burnt down.” INEC’S facilities across the country suffered bouts of attacks few months before the conduct of the 2019 general election.

The commission was forced to write then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to complain of what it described as an emerging trend in the burning the Local Government Offices close to the conduct of the elections and at a period when the commission was engaged in the massive movement of election-related materials nationwide.

The letter, which was signed by Okoye, noted that the attacks occurred in its offices in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government office in Abia State, and at the Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Some of the items destroyed in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government include 2,979 permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) and other materials. “At the Qua’an Pan office, items destroyed include 5,987 uncollected permanent voters’ cards (PVCs), 380 voting cubicles, 755 ballot boxes, 14 generators, election forms and official stamps,” he stated.

He requested that additional security measures be provided to enhance security around INEC offices and other critical structures of the commission. Nonetheless, the commission took measures to ensure that the attacks did not disrupt the 2019 elections or result in the postponement.

Some of the measures taken included the order to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Plateau

State “to open a register for all those in the affected Local Government Area who approach the commission to collect their PVCs within the specified period.” The commission printed the PVCs and made them available for collection in good time before the elections. Also in Isiala Ngwa South in Abia State, the PVCs of the affected registered voters were reprinted and delivered while arrangements were made for the relocation of the burnt offices of the commission, which were ready before the conduct of the February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections.

The plan of the arsonists did not work as all the burnt materials were replaced in good time and the elections conducted in the affected Local Government Areas as planned. Unfortunately, nobody was arrested, and probably no action was taken by the law enforcement agencies to prevent further attack on the commission’s facilities. Barely few days to the election its office in Awka, Anambra State was burnt, which affected a total of 4, 695 smart card readers.

The state REC, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, expressed fear that the fire might affect the presidential and National Assembly elections, which were a few days away, because sensitive materials to be used for the elections were destroyed. ”

There was no light inside the container,” he explained, as he ruled out an electrical fault as possible cause of the fire. INEC’s newly constructed prototype Local Government Area office in Ibesikpo Asutan in Akwa Ibom State also suffered attack within the same period. Two more offices in Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo local government areas were equally bombed.

Okoye believed that the attacks were calculated “to create fear in the minds of voters and sabotage the conduct of the 2019 general elections.”

Last year, the commission’s offices in Orlu, Imo State and Idemili North, Anambra State, were attacked, after the declaration of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency re-run election which was won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). No life was lost but sensitive materials were destroyed. Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu said the cause of the fire was not known.

Apart from the Qua’an Pan, Plateau State attack, no reason was given for the other attacks. Osaretin Imajiyereobo, then head of Department Voter Education and Publicity in Plateau State had in a statement blamed the attack on “A drunken security man…

The office is completely burnt with all its content, such as ballot boxes, generators serviced and filled with fuel, cubicles, newly printed electronic and manual voters register, uncollected PVCs, materials for the preparations of RAC and other materials yet to be identified.”

There was however, no report that the “drunken security man” had been brought to justice for arson. For the fact that these attacks happen whenever elections draw near leaves no one in doubt that they have political undertone.

Max Nduaguibe, Director-General of Alex Otti Campaign Group who reacted to the attack on Abia State INEC office, recalled that in 2015, “the commission’s office, which was then located within the premises of the Isiala Ngwa South Local government, Umuoba was burnt down during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections, when the APGA (All Progressive Grand Alliance) House of Assembly candidate, Levi Atulegwu was leading his opponents by wide vote margin.

“The same ugly incident was repeated in Obingwa, during the governorship tribunal instituted by our principal, Dr. Alex Otti.

Thugs, obviously acting on the instructions of the government, burnt down the Obingwa INEC office, less than 24 hours after the tribunal gave order for INEC to tender materials used in the Local Government Area before the tribunal for forensic examination.”

However, the PDP which was the ruling party in the state said it was not involved in the incident. The State Publicity Secretary at that time, Don Ubani, distanced the state government and the party from the act, and wondered how the party could do such a thing in an area where it had overwhelming support.

PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have always traded blame on the cause of the attacks. INEC has called an emergency Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to discuss the escalating attacks.

But without preempting the decision to be reached at the meeting, one may not be wrong to say that the law enforcement agencies have failed so far to unravel those behind the attacks.

Before the attacks, INEC had decried the destruction of election materials by political parties during their congresses and conventions, and threatened to blacklist any political party whose congress or convention degenerated into violence and destruction of property, from the receipt of its materials for their activities in the future.

“In one such congress in Kaduna recently, violence broke out leading to the destruction of the commission’s ballot boxes. For the avoidance of doubt, INEC will henceforth reconsider its involvement in these events, should they continue to put lives of members of the public and staff of the commission at risk.

“Parties must ensure that their primaries are peaceful and orderly. Above all, they must adhere strictly to the Electoral Act, INEC Regulations and Guidelines, as well as party constitutions and rules, which are domiciled with the commission,” Okoye advised. Like electoral violence, which is being perpetrated with impunity at every election, attacks on INEC facilities are assuming the same dimension.

The difference is that while suspected electoral violence offenders would be apprehended but later let off the hook because of their powerful political connections, nobody has been arrested for attack on INEC facilities. Police and other law enforcement agencies owe it a duty to Nigerians and for the survival of the nation’s electoral process to bring to an end these senseless attacks.

Those who perpetrate the act and their sponsors are not from the moon. They are Nigerians. The next general election is about two years from now. Already, three facilities have suffered attacks. Going by what happened in 2019, the intensity will increase as the elections draw closer.

This is the time to nip it in the bud. It is expected that the ICCES meeting that will be held this week will map out a plan to checkmate it. The best and quickest way is to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent attacks and use them as an example to future arsonists.

The present situation where no one is held responsible is not acceptable. Nigerians want to know those sabotaging the electoral process

