INEC and credible elections

In 48 hours’ time millions of Nigerians will go to the polls to elect a new President and equally new Senators in the first leg of the General Elections. The governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 11 The election is a product of a build-up consisting of different electoral phases. One is the splitting of the country into a multiplicity of polling units. Another is the registration of eligible voters. Yet another is the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). The conduct of primary elections by different political parties to elect their flag-bearers in the different elections and the recruitment of ad-hoc staff to help in the conduct of election are among the processes. New Telegraph notes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to have discharged all its statutory functions fairly. One of the actions of the INEC that appears to have compromised the much-expected level playing field is the handling of the PVCs. INEC reportedly embarked on a house-tohouse distribution of PVCs in most parts of the north but subjected their opposites in the south to making frequent visits to INEC branches/outlets and local government headquarters for the collection of PVCs. The difference between two approaches is in the scope and extent of the impact. The house-to-house distribution enabled residents of the affected cities to collect their PVCs almost seamlessly with their lawful endeavours not being jeopardised. Such persons were excluded from the agony of travelling over long distances to INEC outlets or local government headquarters to be part of an uncontrollable crowd waiting to be handed over their PVCs. The second approach, which emphasised going to local government headquarters and INEC outlets, subjected the owners of PVCs to profound agony with some of them reportedly denied their PVCs for being non-indigenes. The reported replacement of university scholars with members of staff of INEC as returning officers also goes a long way in diluting the credibility of the election. University scholars, having been exposed to the depth of research, may question some electoral abnormalities. The fact that the university scholars are not members of staff of INEC place them at an advantage to boldly stand up to such irregularities not minding whose ox is gored. We regret to state that members of staff of INEC may not have as much scholarly depth to subject some of the electoral decisions of INEC to qualitative scrutiny. They are further weakened by their status as civil servants, which would make them to endorse the eventual electoral outcome New Telegraph recalls with dismay that, at the height of registration of eligible voters, some citizens of neighbouring West African countries were apprehended with some PVCs. Neither the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) nor INEC reportedly made any efforts to press charges against the suspects and those behind their unlawful registration as Nigerian voters. INEC should review her actions, especially those capable of compromising the credibility and integrity of the general election. Civil servants, who work for INEC, are likely to do a poor job as returning officers during the election. The retrogressive civil service rules are likely to restrain them from raising a voice to halt officially and unofficially endorsed electoral absurdities. The prodigious scholarly depth of lecturers should be deployed to subject the official conduct of all electoral officials to qualitative evaluation. We are aware that some lecturers have questioned the compromising actions of some INEC officials in previous elections thereby righting the identified electoral wrongs. Demonstrable reluctance in the use of university scholars portrays the Commission as an interested party masquerading as an umpire. Security operatives should be closely monitored to purge them of bias while efforts should be taken to reflect balance and merit. Some foreigners apprehended with PVCs should be prosecuted while non- Nigerians are excluded from voting in the election. INEC should collaborate with public outfits like the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the military with regard to the movement of electoral materials. It is cheering news that a court has blocked a move by INEC in Lagos State to use an agency controlled by a staunch supporter of one of the political parties for the distribution of electoral materials. New Telegraph advises INEC to desist from the adoption of different modes of PVCs distribution in future elections while it strives harder to use houseto- house approach to deliver the uncollected PVCs to their legitimate owners.

